Inflation stimulus checks: Which states are planning to send them? – Marca English

Gas prices making life difficult right now? There’s some help on the way

Federal and state legislation to send rebates or stimulus checks directly to Americans has been introduced.

However, unlike previous pandemic relief measures, these payments are much more targeted and have much lower dollar amounts. That isn’t because governments have become stingy. Rather, it’s about assisting Americans in weathering inflation without exacerbating it.

Reps. Mike Thompson (D-CA), John Larson (D-CT), and Lauren Underwood (D-IL) introduced the Gas Rebate Act of 2022 on March 17. While still in its early stages, the Act would provide eligible taxpayers with $100 monthly energy rebate payments and an additional $100 per dependent.

Payment eligibility would currently be structured similarly to previous stimulus payments. Married filers filing jointly with incomes up to $150,000 and single filers with incomes up to $75,000 would receive the full payment, with higher income levels phased out.

Five states have already passed legislation to provide tax breaks to their residents. Here’s how those payments are progressing:

Idaho

Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed a bill in February this year allocating $350 million for tax rebates to Idahoans. There are two eligibility requirements:

The payments are scheduled to begin at the end of March and will total $75 or 12% of your Idaho state taxes for 2020, whichever is greater. The tax commission will first send paper rebate checks to taxpayers who received refunds via direct deposit.

Georgia

Georgia residents who have filed both their 2021 and 2022 tax returns will be eligible for rebate payments based on their tax filing status, thanks to a historic state budget surplus:

Residents who filed their taxes before Kemp signed the legislation will receive their rebates in the form of payments that will be mailed to them at a later date. Those who have yet to file and do so by April 18th may have their rebate payments added to their tax refunds. Of course, this is contingent on how quickly the state revenue department can incorporate the new payments.

Indiana

Indiana, like Georgia, found itself with a sizable budget surplus at the end of 2021. Gov. Eric Holcomb announced in December 2021 that Indiana taxpayers would receive a $125 one-time tax refund after filing their 2021 taxes.

While residency and eligibility details are unclear, the state’s revenue department says taxpayers should not expect to see this bonus refund when they file their taxes. Rather, the state will provide more details on when to expect these bonus payments in 2022.

New Jersey

Gov. Phil Murphy and the New Jersey state legislature approved budget measures in the fall of 2021 that would provide one-time rebate checks of up to $500 to nearly 1 million families.

Murphy now proposes allocating an additional $53 million to send $500 payments to taxpayers who file their taxes using a taxpayer identification number rather than a Social Security number. Nonresident and resident aliens, as well as their spouses and dependents, would be among the newly eligible people, as they are currently ineligible for a Social Security number.

New Mexico

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed relief legislation into law in early March, providing New Mexico taxpayers with a one-time tax rebate of $250 for single filers and $500 for married couples filing jointly. To be eligible, taxpayers must meet certain criteria, including a single filer’s income of less than $75,000 and a married filing jointly income of less than $150,000.

California

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday that he intends to send direct payments of $400 per vehicle to state residents, with a cap of two vehicles. The checks could arrive as early as July, pending approval from California lawmakers, according to the statement. California drivers face some of the highest gas prices in the country, with the state average at $5.87 per gallon on Wednesday, according to AAA.

Hawaii

Hawaii Gov. David Ige proposed in January sending $100 to each taxpayer and their dependents, for a total of $400 for a family of four.

Maine

As part of the state budget, Maine Gov. Mills wants to send $850 to the majority of residents. According to a statement issued by her office, the average Maine resident will spend $560 more this year than last due to inflation.

Minnesota

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz unveiled a plan to spend the state’s budget surplus, which included a proposal for $1,000 income tax rebate checks per couple.

New York

New YorkGov. Kathy Hochul is proposing a $1 billion property-tax rebate program to provide tax relief to New Yorkers. According to Bloomberg News, the average benefit of the property tax rebate would be around $970 for homeowners outside of New York City.

Virginia

According to local news site Wavy.com, Virginia lawmakers are expected to pass tax relief in the form of a rebate check, though the amount is not yet clear. It was reported that different proposals would send $250 or $300 to each individual, and $500 or $600 to married couples.

