Solana Leads Crypto Slump With FTX's Serum Project In Distress – Bloomberg

NetEase Plummets After Ending China Deal for Blizzard Games

Drug-Resistant Infections Kill 35,000 People Each Year in Europe

Twitter Sued by Fired Contractor for Failing to Give Notice

Netherlands, South Korea to Boost Chip Ties Amid US Curbs

Trump Candidacy Will Complicate, But Not End, DOJ Investigations of Him

Benko Faces Bribery Probe in Test for $25 Billion Empire

Adani, World’s Third-Richest Person, Considering Opening Family Office in Dubai or New York

Mick Schumacher Races to Save F1 Career After Being Dropped by Haas

Swiss Watch Exports Growth Slows as China Orders Drop

If China Invaded Taiwan, What Would Europe Do?

Banks Need to Worry About Shadow Banks

Believe It or Not, Putin’s Foes Are Now Nazi Satanists

Where European Energy Infrastructure Is Vulnerable to Attack

Qatar’s World Cup Is a $300 Billion Splurge to Rebrand Its Global Reputation

Ukraine’s Repair Crews Dodge Bullets and Splice Cable to Keep the Country Online

Banks Need Flexibility to Draw Female Talent in Post-Covid Era

These 37 Republicans Voted Against a Bill to Protect Same-Sex Marriage

Singapore Wants to Sell the World on Cell-Cultured Seafood

Laid-Off Tech Workers Have the Skills That Climate Startups Crave

Brussels’ Plan for Car-Free Streets Hits a Few Bumps

Tennessee AG Investigating Antitrust Violations in Taylor Swift Ticket Presale

Blue Man Group’s NYC Private School to Close After Headcount Drop

Matt Levine Weighs In on the Post-FTX Crypto Ecosystem

Bankman-Fried Tells His Side of the Story of FTX Collapse in Tweets

They Fled Wall Street for Crypto. They Have Few Regrets

and



Sign up for our new Crypto newsletter and follow @crypto Twitter for the latest news.

Major cryptocurrencies were mostly little changed after Binance Holdings Ltd.’s Chief Executive Officer Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao said the world’s largest digital-asset exchange plans to set up an industry recovery fund.

source