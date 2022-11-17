Measured, cut and installed to perfection: Upgrade your windows with the experts at Jones Paint & Glass – St George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Is it time to upgrade your windows? Are you looking for something not only more aesthetically pleasing but also more environmentally friendly? The experts at Jones Paint & Glass have you covered.

Jones Paint & Glass partners with some of the top brands in the window industry to provide everything homeowners need when it comes to replacement windows. Along with window installation, the company repairs broken panes, cracked seals and other issues.

“Replacing old windows will not only update the look and feel of a house but also improve its energy efficiency,” said Bruce Frodsham, windows and doors division manager at Jones Paint & Glass’s St. George location.

Wooden window frames instantly boost a home’s curb appeal with their superior quality and precise craftsmanship, and the options available at Jones Paint & Glass are no exception. Customers can order windows from top brands like Marvin and Andersen in either a standard or custom size to fit the design of any space.

Offering similar durability to wood at a lower price point, fiberglass and composite window frames have become increasingly popular among Southern Utah customers. These materials don’t corrode or conduct large amounts of heat, Frodsham said, helping them maintain their shape and appearance for years to come.

Jones Paint & Glass offers a complete line of high-quality, energy-efficient vinyl windows and patio doors that help homeowners save on their power bills while reducing the damaging effects of UV rays on furniture, carpet and more. Manufactured in Utah, every window is backed by a 10-year insulated glass warranty and a 20-year vinyl warranty.

These windows feature low-E glass, which acts as climate control to minimize summer heat gain and reduce winter warmth loss. Additionally, the sealed space between the panes of glass is filled with argon gas to further slow heat transfer.

Every window ordered from Jones Paint & Glass is installed to perfection. In many cases, vinyl windows can be installed directly over the home’s existing stucco or siding for a quick, seamless upgrade.

“Unlike poorly manufactured vinyl window frames, our products won’t rot, rust, corrode or warp over time,” Frodsham said. “The careful precision we use to cut and install your home windows will also ensure that no moisture, dust or debris accumulates in between insulated panes.”

Jones Paint & Glass offers a wide variety of home improvement products along with commercial services and automotive glass repair. They’re the family-owned window, door, paint and glass store that Utahns have counted on for more than 80 years. The company operates seven locations across the state, including St. George and Cedar City, and employs over 200 industry experts.

Harold Jones founded the company in Provo in 1938 amid the economic turmoil of the Great Depression. His parents, believing in his vision, took out a $300 loan to help him get started and used their furniture as collateral. Despite minimal inventory and only himself as crew, his unwavering commitment to quality products and superior service soon had him competing with some of the largest providers in the area.

Decades later, Jones Paint & Glass has grown from a one-man show into a flourishing company serving residential and commercial customers across the Intermountain West. They continue to manufacture their signature line of vinyl windows in Utah. The business, now run by Jones’s grandson, upholds the core values on which it was founded.

If you’re looking for home improvement experts to help with your next project, see what Jones Paint & Glass has to offer. Schedule a free in-home consultation through the company’s website today.

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2022, all rights reserved.

Sponsored content may be submitted to or developed by St. George News for publication on behalf of the sponsor and in the sponsor’s interest. It may include promotional pieces, features, announcements, news releases and advertisements. Opinions expressed in sponsored content are those of the sponsor and not representative of St. George News. Sponsors have no influence over St. George News reporting and product apart from their own sponsored content.

Would you like to have the day’s news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

Would you like to have the day’s news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

Download Our App

source