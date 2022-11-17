Dogecoin price could reclaim $0.1 if it rises above this critical level – FXStreet

Aaryamann Shrivastava

Dogecoin price has been following the broader market cues, but with recovery taking a while, DOGE has ended up moving sideways. This movement is expected to build bullish momentum, which could take the altcoin to $0.1000, provided it can flip these resistance levels into support levels.

Dogecoin price declined by almost 43% following the broader market crash caused by FTX's collapse. The altcoin formed a lower low at $0.0790 and has since been on a gradual rise. Currently trading at $0.0850, the meme coin needs the bulls' support to push it back up.

As visible on the Relative Strength Index (RSI), the buying pressure has not been increasing significantly, keeping the altcoin stuck under the $0.0914 resistance level. If this changes and an influx of buying is noted, DOGE could retest the $0.0914 resistance level a further time, potentially breaking above and even flipping it into support.

Although, it will still need to breach through the inefficiency at $0.0962, labeled as the Fair Value Gap (FVG). If it can, and it rises above this price point, it will be closer to achieving its 18.5% rally and tagging $0.1000.



DOGEUSD 4-hour chart

However, investors expecting 100% good news must hold off before investing as the crypto market is still pretty vulnerable to corrections. Thus, if the bullish outlook fails and prices begin trending downward, DOGE could be looking to test its immediate support level at $0.0783.

A bounce off it would place it back in the consolidation within its current range of immediate resistance and support. But a further breakdown would lead to the cryptocurrency falling to the $0.0729 low.

