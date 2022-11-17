These Samsung phones are getting Android 12 OS with One UI 4.1 – India Today

By India Today Tech: While Google is all set to release its latest Android 13 OS in the coming months, several phones still haven’t received the older Android 12 OS update. Samsung is now rolling out a new software update for some of its affordable Galaxy phones. The company is pushing out the Android 12 update for the Galaxy A31, Galaxy A32 5G, and Galaxy M22 devices. These handsets are currently running on OneUI 4.0 and they will receive the latest version of Samsung’s custom skin.

The 5G version of the Galaxy A32 just recently received the One UI 4.1 update and Samsung is now rolling out One UI 4.1 for the 4G version of the smartphone. It is based on Android 12 OS and the latest A325FXXU2BVD6 software update is being released in several Asian markets. The same update was released for the Indian market too.

The Samsung Galaxy M22, which was launched back in September 2021, is now getting Android 12 update. The new software version is reportedly being released for those who are based in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy A31 is getting the same update, but is available in a different region. The latest update is available for those who are based in Russia. Samsung is pushing out the security patches for the month of April.

The Indian variant of the Galaxy F41 is also receiving the same software update. The same is also the case with the Galaxy A51, but the update is available in markets like Saudi Arabia and Africa. The Indian model has already received it. The updates are being pushed in an incremental manner, so users will receive the update gradually. All the Samsung phone users should get it in the coming days. One can also check for it manually by heading to the settings section of their smartphone.

