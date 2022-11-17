The best iPad Pro accessories to buy in 2022 – NextPit International

Are you the proud owner of an iPad Pro and are looking for accessories to enhance the user experience? NextPit has selected for you the best protective cases, keyboards, or USB hub for your iPad Pro 2020, 2021, or 2022 – be they in the 12.9-inch or 11-inch format.

That’s it, you’ve broken your piggy bank and bought yourself an iPad Pro. Although Apple’s top-of-the-line tablet is basically a good productivity or multimedia tool, it is possible to push it even further with the right accessories. So we’ve selected for you the protective cases, keyboards, USB hub, or stylus that will help you enhance your experience with your new iPad.

Buy

Buy

Buy

Buy

Buy

Buy

Buy

Buy

It would have been a bit pointless to make a selection listing the official Apple accessories. Everyone knows of them, and there aren’t that many to begin with. Most of the time, you will be better served by choosing an Apple accessory. However, these official accessories are also much more expensive. That’s why we only selected products from third-party manufacturers like Logitech or Ugreen.

Even though the design of the iPad Pro has changed very little since 2018, it is best to be careful when choosing an accessory that is suitable for your iPad Pro model. For example, for the protective cases, the different camera modules between the 2018 and 2020 models can cause problems.

The same goes for the Apple Pencil. The first generation is not compatible with the latest iPads, and to use the second generation, you will need to have an iPad equipped with the coil for wireless charging. This compatibility problem also affects keyboards such as the Apple Magic Keyboard, which requires an iPad equipped with the Smart Connector.

Hence, be really sure that the accessory you want is compatible with your existing iPad model.

When we think of accessories for the iPad, we obviously think of the Magic Keyboard, the Apple Pencil, and all the other official Apple products. However, if there is one thing the Apple brand is known for, it is the price of its products. For this reason, it may be more interesting to look at alternatives from other brands.

Apple’s accessories are, of course, the most optimized for your iPad Pro, but brands such as Logitech, Anker, or Bekin offer products that are just as good and capable of providing the same experience – or even better based on user reviews. Some alternatives are so convincing that they are even sold by Apple on its official store.

For example, the Magic Keyboard is a very good keyboard but it makes the iPad Pro heavy and unwieldy. An alternative like the Logitech combo touch offers an equally pleasant typing experience by being lighter and even having function keys, unlike the Apple keyboard.

First of all, there are the accessories that are essential for everyone, such as protective cases, screen protectors, chargers, and headphones.

These accessories will help you protect your precious iPad Pro or improve your daily use experience when it comes to being productive with your iPad. A screen protector, for example, will prevent your iPad’s screen from shattering after a fall because you fell asleep watching a movie on your couch.

Then there are more targeted accessories like styluses, keyboards, or USB hubs. Such accessories have been specially designed to improve your productivity and are more at home within the professional environment. A keyboard can be useful for a student who uses his iPad Pro to take down notes in his classes, just as a USB-C hub with a SD card port can help a photographer transfer his photos quickly.

Our recommendation for a protective case for your iPad Pro is the ZUGU Muse Case. In our opinion, this sturdy case carries a chic look and is the best way to protect your iPad Pro. It fully protects your iPad while offering two slots for the Apple Pencil and an adjustable magnetic stand to adjust the viewing angle.

The Muse Case from ZUGU is slim and has a luxurious look thanks to its TPU coating that mimics leather. The case has a magnetic back so you can attach it to metal surfaces like a fridge when you’re in the kitchen. The Muse Case was also designed to help dissipate heat from the iPad.

The microfiber interior will not damage the back of your iPad and on the top, ZUGU has provided a notch so you can still benefit from wireless charging of the Apple Pencil.

You can get the ZUGU Muse Case from $59.99 onward, and there are versions for the 12.9-inch and 11-inch iPad Pro.

It’s just as important to protect the screen of your iPad. We have chosen to recommend the PaperLike screen protector for this category. It’s a plastic screen protector that has the advantage of being easy to clean.

The PaperLike screen protector has the main feature of being particularly suitable to be used with a stylus. Its slightly rough texture gives the impression of writing on real paper. It should therefore please students who take a lot of notes or graphic designers for their drawings and sketches.

It should be noted that the PaperLike screen protector has one major disadvantage – it considerably reduces the brightness and sharpness of the screen. The screen protector costs $39.99 for the iPad Pro version.

What do you need to add to an iPad to turn it into a computer? A keyboard! The Logitech combo touch is one of the best alternatives to Apple’s Magic Keyboard. In addition to offering a pleasant touch, it integrates function keys and a trackpad that makes it a really complete experience. It also has the advantage of protecting the iPad and its screen.

The Logitech combo touch consists of a protective shell that covers your iPad Pro and a keyboard which is housed in the base. The keys are backlit and the shell part has a kickstand to adjust the viewing angle to your convenience to work comfortably. The whole setup is quite thin and therefore, easily transportable.

The keyboard has a nice rough fabric texture and is detachable. The other great thing about the Logitech combo touch is that it connects via the Smart Connector, so it has no battery life issues and is automatically recognized by the iPad.

You can currently get it for less than $200.

The iPad Pro claims to be a convincing alternative to traditional PCs and therefore, a real mobile productivity tool. But in reality, it is difficult to work with a “computer” with only one port. That’s why the USB-C hub has become the essential accessory for anyone who wants to seriously work with their iPad Pro wherever they are. The UGREEN USB-C Hub is one of the best USB hubs on the market.

This USB hub will allow you to increase the basic possibilities offered by your iPad Pro by adding an HDMI port to connect an external screen, USB-A ports to connect your keys and hard drives, or an SD port to import all your photos. Some versions of the UGREEN USB hub go further and integrate an Ethernet port or a VGA port.

The standard version with 3 USB-A ports, one SD port, one micro SD port, and one HDMI port costs $24.99.

Rather than laying your iPad Pro flat and having to bend over uncomfortably to view its contents, it may be a good idea to invest in a stand for your iPad. The HoverBar Duo is for us the best compromise in terms of iPad stands. It offers the stability of a fixed stand with the added flexibility that makes it very practical.

You can mount your iPad in landscape or portrait mode and the HoverBar Duo even allows you to easily adjust the height as well as the angle to fit your work environment. Its lightweight design may be a concern because of the weight of the iPad, but the solid base with a stylus slot makes it very stable.

You can easily use it as a second screen for your MacBook thanks to SideCar. The HoverBarDuo can also be easily stored in a bag. The second generation even allows you to detach the arm and attach it to the edge of your desk, now how about that?

If you want to buy it, the price is currently hovering around $55.

The Apple Pencil is without a doubt the best stylus for your iPad Pro, but its price is driving people to look for more affordable alternatives. The Adonit Pixel Active is a good option if you want to write on your iPad without breaking the bank. It’s a stylus that can be described as premium with its sleek design, reminiscent of the chic Apple Pencil 2.

The Adonit Pixel Active will allow you to gain productivity by taking handwritten notes so you don’t forget your ideas, or by drawing, thus turning your iPad into a graphic tablet. The stylus is also handy to help you sign documents, fill out forms, and more.

Professionals will appreciate the sensitivity of the Adonit Pixel Active with its 2048 levels of pressure, so it’s a great alternative for drawing. The Adonit Pixel Active has a battery life of 15 hours and charges via USB-C. It connects via Bluetooth, making it compatible with a large number of iPads.

The stylus currently costs $75.

Unlike iPhones, Apple iPads are always sold with a charger included in the box. So you don’t really need to buy a charger other than the one provided by Apple.

But if you want a more powerful charger to use with your smartphone or laptop, we have a comprehensive selection of the best USB-C fast chargers you can check out.

In this category, the Ugreen Nexode 100W charger is the best choice in our opinion.

That’s it for our selection of the best accessories for the iPad Pro, regardless of its size. Do you know of any other interesting accessories? If so, don’t hesitate to share your recommendations in the comments!

I giggle at the stylus and apple pencil inclusion. Jobs rather famously considered a stylus a failure of design for a touch system.

0



Well, it’s been a long time since Jobs made that statement and maybe he would have changed his mind about the topic in 2022, but we will never know that, right? However, I believe that the Stylus does have a great impact in the life of people that use the iPad for working with design and art. The Stylus is also a great tool for editing documents and working on files in collaboration with others.

0



Signup to continue

It only takes a moment to join the community!

Signup to comment

It only takes a moment to join the conversation!

Your comment will be waiting.

Signup using

Or

Already registered? Log in here

What is ID4me?

ID4me is an internet service that enables its users to log in to many different internet services with one account. This is also known as “single sign on”.

Unlike existing global single sign on solutions like the ones from Google or Facebook, ID4me does not track and analyze the internet surfing habits of its users. ID4me will make sure that the surfing habits stay secret.

Also, ID4me does not belong to an enterprise. It is an open standard that is maintained by a nonprofit organization. Anyone who wants to can participate. This way the users can chose freely between different ID4me providers and can also change the provider anytime.

Further information can be found here: https://id4me.org/

The last section of the technical overview explains how to set up an ID4me account: https://id4me.org/documents

source