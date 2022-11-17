Alliance for Women in Media Honors Eight Female Leaders at the Gracies Leadership Awards – PR Newswire

Searching for your content…

Nov 15, 2022, 06:07 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Alliance for Women in Media (AWM) hosted the Gracies Leadership Awards luncheon, back for the first time in person after three years, Monday, November 14 at the Tribeca 360° in New York City. Keynote speaker Soledad O’Brien inspired the audience and referenced the honorees in the room as representing “Stories not just of grit, vision, and opportunity, but of women helping women and celebrating women and the story of how those women didn’t forget that they got into media to elevate people and issues and struggles that were not in the spotlight.” She continued, “When I look around this room, I know we are in great hands. So, let’s reach out to each other and make change happen, let’s have each other’s backs.

Seven female leaders in media were honored at the event, along with the AWM Legacy Leadership recipient, Valerie Blackburn. Highlights from the speeches include:

“It is an exciting day to open this celebration of women who have reached the top. They are inspiring and showing how women continue to make an impact in executive suites and boardrooms,” said Becky Brooks, President, AWM/F.

“This is a pivotal event for us because it covers all three of our pillars- it’s recognition, it’s education, and it’s connection,” added Heather Cohen, Chair, Alliance for Women in Media Foundation. “We shine a light on exceptional women in media- those who have shattered glass ceilings and proven their leadership and notable today, what an honor to have Soledad O’Brien, one of the greatest storytellers of our time as our keynote.”

Sponsors of the event include Google News Initiative, ABC News, AURN-American Urban Radio Networks, Clear Channel Outdoor, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, Hallmark Media, iHeartMedia, KatzMedia Group, Mattel, NCTA-The Internet & Television Association, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Sony Pictures Television.

Photos and video from the event can be found here.

About the Alliance for Women in Media (AWM): The Alliance for Women in Media connects, recognizes and inspires women across the media industry. AWM is a diverse community – whether type of media, job or global location – that facilitates industry-wide collaboration, education, and innovation. Established in 1951 as American Women in Radio & Television (AWRT), AWM is the longest-established professional association dedicated to advancing women in media and entertainment. AWM harnesses the promise, passion and power of women in all forms of media to empower career development, engage in thought leadership, and drive positive change for our industry and societal progress.

