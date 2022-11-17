Trivia (USA) 7-2 (8-10) 3p trn,finished well, 2nd of 8, 3 3/4l behind Isle Storm (8-10) at Finger Lakes 5f fst in Oct.
The New Miami (USA) 6-1 (8-12) 4w1/4, no threat, 3rd of 6, shd behind Tuxedo Lemon (8-12) at Finger Lakes 1m fst in Nov.
Cinderella’s Cause (USA) 5-4fav (8-10) In hand ins, edged clr, won at Aqueduct 6f fst in Nov beating Alarm Clock (8-8) by shd, 7 ran.
Stimulus Check (USA) 6-4 (8-9) Rated,rail3/8,no mtch, 2nd of 8, 13 3/4l behind Charge Nurse (8-6) at Finger Lakes 1m fst in Oct.
Doyouknowwhoiam (USA) 18-1 (8-5) Stmbld st,rail,outrun, 7th of 9, 9 1/4l behind Allure Fortune (8-5) at Finger Lakes 6f fst in Nov.
Honorable Lilly (USA) 10-1 (8-10) 4w3/8,tired, last of 8, 17 3/4l behind Isle Storm (8-10) at Finger Lakes 5f fst in Oct.
Do What It Takes (USA) 13-1 (8-12) Rail trn, no threat, 5th of 7, shd behind Ouch That Hurt (8-12) at Finger Lakes 6f fst in Oct.
Left Leaning Lucy (USA) 28-1 (8-10) Close well inside, 3rd of 7, shd behind Queens Dancer (8-9) at Finger Lakes 6f fst in Nov.
Trinity Titoli (USA) 7-10fav (8-8) 5w3/8,wde st,no rally, 3rd of 7, 5l behind Fast Fran (8-10) at Finger Lakes 5f fst in Sep.
Winter Siren (USA) 11-20fav (8-9) Askd3/16, 2nd best, 2nd of 6, shd behind Tuxedo Lemon (8-12) at Finger Lakes 1m fst in Nov.
© 2022 Sky UK
Racecard | 19:40 Race 6 – Allowance | Finger Lakes (USA) – Sky Sports
Trivia (USA) 7-2 (8-10) 3p trn,finished well, 2nd of 8, 3 3/4l behind Isle Storm (8-10) at Finger Lakes 5f fst in Oct.