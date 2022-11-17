iPhone 14 Pro Always-On Display: How it Works, What It Looks Like, Impact on Battery Life, and More – MacRumors

The iPhone 14 Pro and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max feature an always-on display for the first time on iPhone, which lets users glance at their phone to see key information, including the time, their wallpaper, and iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets and Live Activities.



Since the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ is the first ‌iPhone‌ to include an always-on display, there are several unknowns about how the feature will work, what it will look like, whether it will be customizable, and how it will impact battery life. We answer those questions and more below about the new feature of Apple’s highest-end ‌iPhone‌.



To enable the always-on display, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max feature a more advanced OLED panel with a more variable refresh rate. Whereas the previous-generation iPhone 13 Pro has a variable refresh rate of between 10Hz and 120Hz, the new OLED panel in the ‌‌iPhone 14 Pro‌‌ can go as low as 1Hz to enable a new Low Power mode, which preserves battery life with the always-on display.



The always-on display on the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ is heavily inspired by the ‌iOS 16‌ Lock Screen. When the always-on display is activated, iOS intelligently darkens the wallpaper and shows the time, widgets, and, if any are active, Live Activities. Other visual elements of the Lock Screen, including information in the status bar and the flashlight and camera shortcuts, are not shown.

Given that the new ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max have not shipped to customers yet, we don’t know what customization features Apple will provide for the always-on display. It remains likely, however, that the always-on display will not be directly customizable but will instead adapt to your customized ‌‌iOS 16‌‌ Lock Screen.

No. The always-on display on the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max is enabled thanks to the more advanced display hardware. As a result, it won’t be coming to older iPhones, including last year’s ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max. Last year’s ‌iPhone‌, however, will benefit from the redesigned ‌iOS 16‌ Lock Screen from which the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌’s always-on display design stems.

Apple says that thanks to the new display technology, the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max are power efficient. The new display is paired with the A16 Bionic chip with a new Display Engine to run the always-on display, which will help control and manage power efficiency.

In terms of actual battery life promises, Apple says the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌‌ Max lasts for up to 29 hours when watching videos (up from 28 hours on the previous ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max), up to 25 hours for streaming video (no improvement), and up to 95 hours for audio playback (no improvement).

It’s also possible that the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max feature physically larger batteries to compensate for the possible increased energy consumption caused by the always-on display, but we’ll have to wait for a teardown to know for sure.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

50 features and changes you might have missed in macOS Ventura.

Apple on October 24 released iOS 16.1, delivering iCloud Shared Photo Library, Live Activities, Matter smart home support, and more.

Discover more things your Apple Watch can do since the latest software update.

How big of an upgrade are Apple’s cheapest mainstream flagship phones?

Expect great deals on a variety of Apple products and third-party accessories as the holiday shopping season kicks into high gear.

New 14″ and 16″ models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chip options as the most significant changes.

New high-end model will move from Intel to Apple silicon.

Apple’s most powerful Mac will finally shift to Apple silicon.



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source