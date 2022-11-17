Self-custody will make DeFi better – CZ – CryptoTvplus

Trust Wallet Integrates Coinbase & Binance Payment Solutions

Uniswap Surpasses Coinbase in Ether (ETH) Trading Volume

Genesis Crypto Lending Arm Halts Withdrawals; Panic Sets in

ZkSync secures $200 Million Funding

Vitalik to create a Proof of Reserve protocol

5 Reasons why Binance is a safe exchange

Cristiano Ronaldo’s NFT to go live on Binance

How to build an NFT community

Nissan plans big as it files for 5 NFT-related trademarks

60 terms used in the NFT industry

Why media houses are important in crypto

Why Central Banks will opt for gold not bitcoin

Bitcoin: How the bear market has affected Institutions

How bitcoin is helping to manage climate change

Why CBDCs are political tools not financial tools

Cristiano Ronaldo’s NFT to go live on Binance

How to build an NFT community

Nissan plans big as it files for 5 NFT-related trademarks

Twitter is making NFT trading easier with new feature

Nissan to launch first-ever utility NFTs

How to connect Trust Wallet to Binance Smart Chain (BEP20)

Unstoppable Domains moves to integrate with Fantom

Nine (9) Features You Need to Know About Fantom Blockchain

Understanding the Consensus of Fantom: Lachesis.

Understanding the Fantom (FTM) Blockchain

OpenSea Expands Access to Avalanche NFTs, Launches Support

Avalanche Ecosystem: Chains, DEXes & Wallets

Avalanche Blockchain Consensus Algorithm

Understanding Avalanche Blockchain

Polkadot’s Co-founder, Gavin Wood steps down

Polkadot: Parachain & Substrate

Understanding the Polkadot Blockchain

Understanding the HECO (Huobi ECO) Chain

Solana & Ethereum battle for NFT supremacy — report

AC Milan to launch NFT game with Monkey League

How to trade NFTs on Magic Eden

Understanding Solana, it’s Proof of History & Smart Contract

South Korean Ministry Declares Do Kwon’s Passport invalid

Terra Blockchain Ecosystem: DeFi And Stablecoins

The Terra Blockchain Consensus Algorithm

Terra Blockchain Ecosystem: DEXes & Wallets

Metaverse, Web 3.0 Disruption and Blockchain Advancement to be Discussed at MetaWeek in Dubai

“An Evening with Lars” – Discussions on Finance, Web3 and The Digital Economy

Nigerian Government Interested in Crypto Despite Restrictions

Betting BIG on DeFi & NFTs – A BNUG Event

DeFi Conference 2021: The Rise of Decentralised Finance

We need solutions that help businesses in a decentralized manner

Monetary Policy has been replaced with tyranny; e-Naira will be a flop – Chiagozie Iwu

Senator Ihenyen, Chairman-elect, SiBAN Shares his Plans & Commitment to Take SiBAN to the next level

Did you miss Inside Blockchain on CryptoTvplus yesterday 16th Nov.?

Book Review: Understanding EOS by Toju Kaka

Best Crypto Trading Strategies

How to participate in zkSync Airdrop

4 mistakes crypto traders should avoid.

How to Trade Crypto Using Support And Resistance

Bybit Cuts Down Staffs Amid Market Crash

Crypto Bootcamp Community is set to host the biggest blockchain and crypto education bootcamp.

Cassava Network & Play1st Launches Africa’s Largest Esports Gaming League with the Inaugural ‘Cassava x Play1st Cup’

Why OpenSea adopts OpenRarity ranking methodology

Truzact partners with Bitgert (BRISE); world’s first zero gas fee blockchain

NFTNG partners with crypto media, CryptoTvplus

Why Binance provides custodial and non-custodial storage

Why every exchange needs to hold stablecoins

We don’t have loans; we don’t owe anyone – CZ

Vitalik to create a Proof of Reserve protocol

Clockwork wants to help you schedule SOL-based transactions

News

News

News

News

News

FEATURED News

News

News

News

News

News

News

News

News

Published

on

By

The collapse of FTX has cost the Crypto industry billions of dollars. However, one question that keeps arising relative to the incident is this: is it better for users to hold their assets or for centralized platforms to do so for users?

At an AMA with crypto users on Twitter, CZ, the CEO of Binance, explained that the DeFi industry will grow bigger if users can hold their assets more securely, and there will be no need for CEXs. However, the infrastructure needed to make this happen are not fully available, and we are yet to educate users about how crypto truly works.

Responding to a question on how CMC (CoinMarketCap) can publicly display Proof of Reserve of various crypto platforms, the CEO said that while caution is needed when sharing such data with the public, it is a good idea that can start with each platform making it public via press releases. For CMC to create a dashboard for that, we’ll need about 30% of all exchanges to agree to that and provide their data.

Furthermore, CZ answered a question on if Binance will return the money they took away from FTX by saying that Binance will not because they invested like every other investor and had to exit when they deemed fit. “Sam lied to employees, users, and regulators,” he said, and so should be held responsible for what happened with FTX.

On compensation, CZ said not all users on FTX can be compensated, and Web3 users should also learn how to take responsibility for protecting their assets.

Replying to an inquiry on Binance’s stand with the US and other global political matters by Jason Brett, former U.S. Regulator with the FDIC, the Binance Chief revealed that the company is interested in serving the world by providing tools that will help users access crypto services. With a workforce around the world, 90% remote workers, we are not interested in politics but in helping people.

He also noted that while the recent happenings will bring short-term pain, blockchain and crypto are not going away. ‘’To deal with problems around the industry, we expect to see a global industry association that will help oversee what happens in the crypto space,’’ CZ added.

Binance integrates with Apple Pay and Google Pay to allow crypto payment

Binance CEO announces Industry Recovery Fund

New York Fed and Global Banks Begin Digital Dollar Pilot

We lost nothing on Luna but $10m on FTX – CEO of Crypto.com

5 Reasons why Binance is a safe exchange

Why Binance provides custodial and non-custodial storage

Why every exchange needs to hold stablecoins

Uniswap Surpasses Coinbase in Ether (ETH) Trading Volume

Pingback: Uniswap Surpasses Coinbase in Ether (ETH) Trading Volume | CryptoTvplus: DeFi, NFT, Bitcoin, Ethereum Altcoin, Cryptocurrency & Blockchain News, Interviews, Research, Shows

How do you store your crypto asset? Custodial or non-custodial? Users on Binance have the option of using either a…

Speaking at a Twitter AMA, the CEO of Binance, CZ, told listeners that the reason Binance has a good deposit…

In the recent events of exchanges losing users’ trust due to crashes, one question Binance users have been asking is:…

Is the Ethereum ecosystem interested in creating a formidable Proof of Reserve system? It all started when the collapse of…

Devs building on Solana have created and launched over 190 tokens yet one of the challenges these Web3 builders have…

Copyright © 2022 CryptoTvplus. Powered by MA Media.

source