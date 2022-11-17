Super Sale! Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 5G price falls from 101999 to just 52499 on Flipkart – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

All rights reserved.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 5G could be your perfect flagship partner! If you’re looking for a smartphone that is not an iPhone, then take a look at this amazing Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 5G offer on Flipkart. Flipkart has hugely reduced the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 5G and it can be yours for a highly discounted price right now! After applying all the offers, you can buy it right now for just Rs. 52499. Customers can take advantage of great discounts, exchange and other offers on Samsung’s current flagship smartphone. Check out the details of this amazing Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 5G offer on Flipkart.

The 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 5G is originally priced at Rs. 101999. However, Flipkart has announced an amazing offer where it can be yours for just Rs.52499. Flipkart is initially offering a huge 31 percent discount on S22 Plus 5G. After discount, Samsung’s flagship smartphone is available for just Rs. 69999.

That’s not all. You can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 5G.

Flipkart is also offering exchange offers on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 5G. You can get up to Rs. 17500 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 5G if you exchange your old smartphone. Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange offer availability in your area. Both these offers combined take down the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 5G to just Rs. 52499!

You can also avail bank offers to make this deal even sweeter! Flipkart Axis Bank card holders can get 5 percent cashback if the transaction is made with the card. So, hurry up and grab this amazing Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 5G deal before it runs out!

The Galaxy S22 Plus 5G is a bigger-screen variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22. Its 6.6-inch 120Hz AMOLED display is a joy to behold while its cameras offer a lot of versatility, with great portrait mode photos. Coupled with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset, Samsung’s One UI experience is sublime and pretty, and its 4-year OS updates promise is reassuring for those who want to use it for several years.

Therefore, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus 5G is one of the best flagship smartphones in the market, offering the best of Android without any compromise.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

71668662470737

source