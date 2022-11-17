Shell, Amazon, Citizens Bank, Venmo, Netflix, USPS — Top Text & Email Phishing Scams of the Week – Trend Micro News

This week we’ve found a large number of scams that you need to watch out for, including ones relating to Shell, Amazon, Citizens bank, Venmo, Netflix, USPS, and MORE. Would you have been able to spot all the scams?

Phishing is one of the most commonly used tactics by scammers. Conventionally, while impersonating famous brands, they send out fake text messages and emails containing phishing links and try to entice you into opening them with various lies.

In such phishing schemes, the links will take you to online survey pages that state you can claim a gift by filling out an online questionnaire. After you complete the questionnaire, you are prompted to enter credit card details before your “gift” can be delivered. Here are some examples:

We reported on Shell gift card scams earlier this month, and this week they’ve gone viral again:

Promising you a $1000 Shell gift card, scammers try to trick you into clicking on the phishing link that leads to a Shell online survey page:

In the end, you are asked to provide personal details like credit card information. Scammers can record everything you submit on this page and use it to steal your money or commit other cybercrimes such as identity theft. Don’t let them!

Trend Micro Check is a browser extension and mobile app for detecting scams, phishing attacks, malware, and dangerous links — and it’s FREE!

After you’ve pinned the Trend Micro Check extension, it will block dangerous sites automatically! (Available on Safari, Google Chrome, and Microsoft Edge).

You can also download the Trend Micro Check mobile app for 24/7 automatic scam and spam detection and filtering. (Available for Android and iOS).

Check out this page for more information on Trend Micro Check.

Ever since Amazon announced that Amazon Prime Day will take place on July 12, we’ve spotted lots of phishing attempts related to Amazon. Promising you a free Valentine’s Day gift card, scammers try to get you to click on their phishing link:

The link leads to an Amazon online survey page that says you can win a PlayStation 5 after you’ve taken the survey.

Again, don’t submit any credentials here! There will be NO PS5, and you could end up exposing your personal data.

Online survey phishing scams are also circulating via emails. This week we’ve detected over 10,000 such phishing emails featuring fake online survey campaigns:

This is not the first time we’ve written about Venmo gift card phishing scams. Posing as Venmo, scammers trick you into joining a bogus “Loyalty Program” for the chance to win a $750 gift card via the embedded button:

The button, as we’ve stressed several times, will take you to a fake online survey page that will steal whatever information you enter. Don’t get scammed!

Netflix is also one of the most impersonated brands for phishing attempts. “Guaranteeing” you an exclusive reward, scammers want you to click on the button and go to a phishing page and hand over personal data. Don’t fall for it!

Phishing links will also often lead to fake log-in pages that appear to belong to various brands. These pages require you to submit log-in credentials to download a software update, change account settings, or whatever other tasks the scammers have asked you to complete. Here are some examples:

We’ve seen a lot of fake text messages impersonating banks. Falsely claiming that there are security issues with your bank account, scammers pretend to be Citizens bank and urge you to click on the attached link to verify or secure your account:

The link will take you to a fake Citizens bank log-in page. Don’t submit your username or password here — scammers can thus gain control of your bank account. Be careful!

Sample URLs of fake Citizens bank log-in pages:

Fake shipping text messages and emails that appear to come from delivery companies are always popular scams. This week we detected nearly 4,000 fake USPS delivery notification emails containing phishing links:

If you click on the button to check the details of your delivery, you will be led to this fake USPS log-in page. You already know what will happen — scammers are spying on you, and they will rob all your credentials!

Sometimes fake security alerts also come like this:

Scammers lie to you, saying that you need to confirm your email address. If you do follow their instructions, you will end up on this log-in page. Remember, don’t enter your log-in credentials because scammers just want to hack into your account!

As ever, if you’ve found this article an interesting and/or helpful read, please do SHARE it with friends and family to help keep the online community secure and protected.

Was this article helpful?

Click each tag to explore related articles.

Your email address won't be shown publicly.

You Might Also Be Interested In

source