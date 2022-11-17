Apple rolling out iOS 16.2 beta 3 and more to developers as launch nears [U] – 9to5Mac

Yesterday

Chance Miller

– Nov. 16th 2022 12:19 am PT

@ChanceHMiller

November 16, 2022 Update: If you’re running iOS 16.2 beta 3, Apple is now rolling out “iOS Security Response 16.2 (a). Check the Settings app and update as soon as possible.

Apple is ramping up testing of its latest iOS 16.2 software release. The company has made iOS 16.2 beta 3 available to developer beta testers, alongside updates to watchOS 9.2, tvOS 16.2, macOS Ventura 13.1, and more.



(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});



Beta users can update their iPhone and iPad to iOS 16.2 beta 3 by heading to the Settings app, choosing General, then choosing Software update. The build number is 20C5049e.

iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 include a few notable changes. The Freeform collaboration app is now available to iPad, iPhone, and Mac users. There are also changes to the Home app, updates to the Weather app, and more. Here’s a rundown of everything we’ve discovered so far:

Here’s a rundown of everything we’ve discovered so far:

In addition to iOS 16.2 beta 3, Apple has also made the following updates available to all developer beta testers:

Spot any changes in today’s release of iOS 16.2 beta 3 or the other new betas from Apple? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today and throughout the rest of the week.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. Google News google-news

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

@ChanceHMiller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com

iPhone 15 Pro to get faster USB-C speeds

5 important iPhone security features

Apple Watch fast charging: How it works

iPhone 14 Pro for Christmas? It's too late

source