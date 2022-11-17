WWDC22 highlights – Apple

Text of this article

June 6, 2022

PHOTOS

WWDC22 highlights

Photos from the kickoff of Apple’s 2022 Worldwide Developers Conference

On Monday, Apple kicked off its annual Worldwide Developers Conference with a first-of-its-kind special event held at Apple Park that welcomed developers, students, and media to a viewing of the keynote, Platforms State of the Union, and an unveiling of the all-new Apple Developer Center. Attendees also got a first look at the completely redesigned MacBook Air and the updated 13-inch MacBook Pro powered by the breakthrough M2 chip; new features coming to iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, and watchOS 9; and the latest innovative technologies that enable developers to build their best apps on the App Store. For a complete rundown of this week’s 175+ developer sessions with Apple experts and all WWDC22 events, visit developer.apple.com.

