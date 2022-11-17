Apple users advised to immediately update software for macOS, iPhone and iPad: SingCERT – CNA

Singapore

Apple has released security updates to fix “vulnerabilities” in its macOS, iPhone and iPad products. (Photo: AFP/Brittany Hosea-Small)

SINGAPORE: Users of Apple products including the MacBook, iPhone and iPad should update the software on their devices to fix two security flaws, the Singapore Computer Emergency Response Team (SingCERT) said in an alert on Friday (Nov 11).

Apple has released security updates to address two vulnerabilities, said the agency.

It advised users to patch the following products to the latest versions immediately:

Users are also encouraged to enable automatic software updates under the settings function in their devices.

Successful exploitation of the vulnerabilities could “allow an attacker to perform arbitrary code execution on affected products”, said SingCERT.

The agency issued a similarly worded warning last month, when it also urged Apple users to update their devices to the latest versions immediately, to fix a “zero-day vulnerability” affecting most iPhones and iPads.

Information security and technology news publication Bleeping Computer said an exploitation of the flaw could lead to data corruption, application crashes and memory corruption.

