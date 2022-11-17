Need More Namor? Where to Watch 'Wakanda Forever' Star Tenoch Huerta's Shows and Films on Netflix, HBO Max, and More – Decider

What Time Will ‘Spirited’ Be on Apple TV+? How to Watch the Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell Movie

Marvel‘s latest blockbuster Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premieres tonight, giving audiences a chance to grieve the late, great Chadwick Boseman while welcoming new heroes and villains into the MCU. While the film provides a showcase for the likes of Letitia Wright’s Shuri, Lupita Nyong’o’s Nakia, and newcomer Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), Prince Namor (Tenoch Heurta Mejía) steals the show.

Prince Namor, aka the Sub-Mariner, is one of the oldest characters in Marvel comics, showing up alongside Captain America in World War II era storylines. Namor is the tempestuous ruler of the underwater superpower Atlantis, graced with super strength, the ability to breathe above and under water, and winged feet that allow him to fly. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever updates Namor’s lore. Atlantis is now Talokan, a riff on the Aztec utopia of Tlālōcān, and Namor is called K’uk’ulkan, the winged serpent god of the Aztecs. We are told he earns the nickname Namor for his cruelty fighting Spanish invaders of his mother’s homeland in the Yucatan peninsula.

What makes Namor so compelling as a Marvel antagonist is, much like Black Panther‘s villain Killmonger, he makes good points! You may even find yourself rooting for Namor and his people to win victory by the end of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. What makes Namor so charismatic, though, is actor Tenoch Huerta Mejía, also credited as Tenoch Huerta.

So who is Tenoch Huerta? And where can you watch Namor actor Tenoch Heurta shows and movies on Netflix, HBO Max, and more? Here’s everything you need to know to sate your crush on about Tenoch Huerta…

Tenoch Huerta — or Tenoch Huerta Mejía, as he appears in the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever credits — is a 41-year-old actor from Mexico. After studying acting with María Elena Saldaña, he began working in short films, TV, and movies in 2006. In a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Huerta revealed that he had to literally learn how to swim to play Namor in Wakanda Forever. You can follow him on Instagram @tenochhuerta.

A post shared by Tenoch Huerta (@tenochhuerta)

If you stick around for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever credits, you’ll see a title card that says, “Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía.” While this might make you think that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is Tenoch Huerta’s first major role, that’s not so! Tenoch Huerta has over 70 credits on his IMDB page. He’s appeared in Mexican and American productions, ranging from Cary Joji Fukunaga’s Sin Nombre to a lead role in The Forever Purge. He’s appeared in Narcos: Mexico, Mozart in the Jungle, and The 33. Basically, he’s a pro. Wakanda Forever is just the first major American blockbuster to take advantage of that…

Need more Namor in your life? Good news! Because Tenoch Huerta has been working forever, you can very easily stream some of his greatest hits on Netflix, HBO Max, and more.

On Netflix, you can watch Huerta act alongside Diego Luna in Narcos: Mexico, star in the Netflix original film Dark Forces, or in beloved indie Güeros.

Over on HBO Max, you can stream two Tenoch Huerta films: The Forever Purge and Son of Monarchs.

Not enough Tenoch Huerta for you? With a Prime Video subscription, you can stream films Madres, El Más Buscado (Mexican Gangster), and Camino for free.

And if that’s not enough for you, you can always just watch this clip of Huerta dancing with his Wakanda Forever co-star Lupita Nyong’o at the film’s Mexican premiere.

Lupita Nyong’o & Tenoch Huerta at the #WakandaForever premiere in Mexico City. pic.twitter.com/cMQnvnq1Fg

— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) November 10, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in theaters now.

