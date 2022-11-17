Ethereum Classic price rises by 9% in 24 hours after breaking a two-year record – FXStreet

Aaryamann Shrivastava

FXStreet Follow Following

Ethereum Classic was one of the many cryptocurrencies that rose on Tuesday. The crypto market added over $43 billion on Tuesday following the uptrend of many altcoins. This pushed ETC’s boundaries as the asset managed to invalidate multiple critical suppressions while creating a barrier for itself.

The Ethereum namesake token marked a 9.26% incline in the span of just 24 hours, becoming one of the top performers of the day, along with the likes of Cardano. This increase brought the price to $24.76, saving ETC from falling below its critical support line at $22.72. The support line has been tested multiple times in the past despite deviations below it around May and July.

The increase in price also pushed Ethereum Classic through the 14-month-long downtrend line. This downtrend line had been acting like a support line establishing higher lows, however, October’s slip brought it back below and is being retested.

ETC/USD 1-day chart

Part of this rise, along with broader market bullish cues, is the return of buying pressure on Ethereum Classic. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows that up until last week, ETC was bearing such a high selling pressure the asset ended up being oversold. The recovery of the indicator is evidence of bullishness in the market.

Along with this price rise, ETC is also observing decreasing volatility in the market. The lack of price increase in the last couple of months has left investors with minimal choice but to HODL. Thus, volatility has slipped to its lowest point in almost 23 months since November 2020, making price swings the asset’s least concern for now.



Ethereum Classic volatility

If this lack of volatility helps ETC maintain its bullish sentiment and continue the uptrend, there are chances that the altcoin could recover soon.



Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Binance Coin price initially enjoyed bullishness from its possible acquisition of FTX. However, as the talks broke down, BNB, along with the rest of the crypto market, crashed.

As per FTX's former CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, Alameda borrowed more money from the exchange than it had as collateral. SBF, along with Tom Brady and Steph Curry, has been named in a class action lawsuit seeking $11 billion in damages.

XRP price action last week was disappointing as it slid below a significant support level, flipping it into a blockade. As seen between June and September, the altcoin faced immense selling pressure from the said hurdle that hindered bullish breakout attempts multiple times.

MultiversX (Elrond) price is declining in a free-fall fashion. During the third trading week of November, the bulls have yet to show retaliation signals. Key levels have been identified to determine where EGLD could head next.

Bitcoin price reveals that its quick recovery rally is coming to an end as it faces a critical hurdle. This development has pushed BTC to slide lower and could result in a consolidative structure over the next few days.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Opinions expressed at FXStreet are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXStreet or its management. FXStreet has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: errors and omissions may occur. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website, by FXStreet, its employees, clients or contributors, is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. FXStreet will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

source