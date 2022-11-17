Big Eyes Could Follow In Footsteps of Shiba Inu and ApeCoin to Script the Next Crypto Success Story | – Bitcoinist

Big Eyes (BIG) is set to bring a fresh angle to the meme coin and NFT industries and could record great success like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and ApeCoin (APE).

The project is still in development but has launched its pre-sale, which has recorded significant success. Thus, Big Eyes (BIG) is definitely a project to watch out for.

In this article, we will explore the project’s ecosystem to learn what it’s about while stacking it next to Shiba Inu (SHIB) and ApeCoin (APE). Stay with us.

Big Eyes (BIG) is an Ethereum blockchain project targeting the “cute” industry using its big-eyed cat mascot. According to Big Eyes’ (BIG) developers, the “cute” industry is a billion-dollar sector; hence, they want to build an engaging community to take advantage of its profitability.

Community tokens are huge wealth generators. Thus, Big Eyes (BIG) will leverage its community revenue to achieve several goals, including shifting wealth into the DeFi ecosystem and raising charity funds to preserve the ocean, which is an important part of the ecology. It also intends to organize NFT minting events where users will mint unique cat-based NFTs that can be traded in the platform’s marketplace.

Big Eyes (BIG) intends to get its NFTs to the top-10 position in the market to help holders maximize their investments. Holders will also have access to an exclusive Sushi crew club and beauty shows.

Big Eyes will leverage the typical meme hype to gain popularity like Shiba Inu (SHIB). Like ApeCoin (APE), its native token, BIG, might become the utility token for the next big NFT collection

Big Eyes (BIG) is currently in its 6th pre-sale stage and has raised $9.77M so far. Market sentiments are also bullish as participants anticipate its launch.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is one of the top cryptocurrencies in the market and the second-largest meme coin by market capitalization. The token entered the cryptocurrency market following Dogecoin’s (DOGE) success. Steadily, it attracted and built a massive community, which it is still developing new means to reward.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has grown from a meme coin with no real use case to building a new decentralized exchange (DEX) where users can trade cryptocurrencies at low fees. It has also designed a metaverse where users can interact using its native SHIB token.

Although the bear market 2022 is still on, experts believe these new utilities will push up the SHIB price when the next bull cycle begins.



ApeCoin (APE) is an Ethereum blockchain-based governance and utility token that serves a variety of functions in the APE ecosystem. The ecosystem comprises token holders and the products and services utilizing the APE token.

ApeCoin (APE) is associated with the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), a hugely popular and valuable NFT collection developed by Web3 startup Yuga Labs. Yuga Labs has chosen the token as the main token for all of its initiatives, including the NFT series projects Bored Ape Kennel Club (BAKC) and Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC), as well as Otherside, its virtual land metaverse offering.

Aside from its association with the popular BAYC collection, the token ranks among the top cryptocurrencies in the market by market capitalization. It also has the support of its APE DAO.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) and ApeCoin (APE) have achieved incredible success in their respective sectors. Now, Big Eyes (BIG) has a clear ambition to replicate their successes. As more users board the project’s hype-ship, it could realize its aim of becoming the next big thing in the cryptocurrency market.



