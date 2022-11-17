Next Crypto To Explode In 2023: Cardano, Solana & BudBlockz – The Cryptonomist

Polygon (MATIC) resilient to last month’s crypto bearish trend

Lugano Finance Forum: an event in Switzerland to talk about finance and crypto

Polygon and the airport metaverse: MATIC close to a breakthrough?

European blockchain convention 2023

How to pay taxes on profit made from Bitcoin? Something to think about

Anti-money laundering: new guidance from the MEF and the new government’s positions on Bitcoin regulation

The tax treatment of crypto mining according to the Italian Internal Revenue Service

DeFi and the MiCA: another missed opportunity

Rubic DEX loses $1 million in crypto to hacker attack

Warning about Bitcoin Bank and Intesa Sanpaolo

UEFA football crypto fund: a multi-million euro scam

Ledger wants to go beyond cryptocurrency wallets

Lugano Finance Forum: an event in Switzerland to talk about finance and crypto

European blockchain convention 2023

Cryptoverse island: A physical NFT art exhibition powered by Wise.art

“CRYPTO ART – Begins” at BookCity Milano

TooMuchLag: interview with NFT artist in Nemesis metaverse

Poseidon DAO talks with Andrea Crespi

An Inside Look at DAO Maker with CEO Chris Zaknun

Cardano SPO Column: Hephaestus Stake Pool [HEPHY]

Binance temporarily suspends USDT and USDC deposits on Solana network

Trust Wallet adds value to Binance

Class action against FTX also involves Tom Brady and the Golden State Warriors

Terra: Luna Foundation Guard spent $2.8 billion to defend UST peg

Bitcoin and Tesla according to Charlie Munger

Is Bitcoin crashing? A look at the past

Bitcoin predictions: it may go lower according to JPMorgan

Elon Musk on Twitter: Bitcoin will make it

Ethereum (ETH) has officially become deflationary

Ethereum: total in staking exceeded 14 million in Q3 2022

Ethereum’s value fluctuates despite Fidelity news

ETH: Ethereum’s price prediction after the Merge

How to mine Bitcoin in 2022

Shell oil company will bring solutions for Bitcoin mining

Argo blockchain crisis: share price plummets 50%

Bitcoin mining: new all-time high for hashrate

Terra: Luna Foundation Guard spent $2.8 billion to defend UST peg

Tether stablecoin denies any exposure to Genesis or Gemini Earn

Tether confirms its CRR: strong reserves and increased vouchers

Tether suffers from FTX’s crash: USDT falls 1% below dollar price

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Monero Price Analyses

Crypto price analyses: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple [XRP]

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Cardano Price Rebounded on Monday

Crypto market analysis: focus on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)

Bitcoin (16k), Ethereum (1.2k), Luna Price Analyses

Compound suspends operations of four crypto

The CEO of Binance says the future will be DeFi

FBI warns cryptocurrency investors about DeFi vulnerabilities

​​MakerDAO signs $100 million DAI loan with Huntingdon Valley Bank

DeFi: industry figures drop again

Adidas launches new NFT wearables collection for the metaverse

NFT CryptoPunks outperform BAYC in value

Binance announces partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo: NFT collection coming soon

Nike launches the Dot Swoosh platform dedicated to NFTs and Web3

Official: Lucky Block is the most explosive crypto of 2022

Noku: an NFT gaming tournament to win 1 Bitcoin

Move To Earn Games: A Step Towards A Healthy Lifestyle

World Super League: the new soccer game on the blockchain

ŠKODA launched its first experience in the metaverse with The Nemesis

The Elrond crypto launches new products for the metaverse

Contracts in the virtual reality of the metaverse

When crypto meets the metaverse: the new NFT economy

TooMuchLag: interview with NFT artist in Nemesis metaverse

Paola Pinna: an interview with the NFT artist in the metaverse of The Nemesis

Arcual: a new blockchain built for art by Art Basel

Mike Winkelmann and his museum to exhibit digital art

More news from Musk: end-to-end encryption on Twitter DMs coming soon

Revolut surpasses one million customers in Italy

The digital dollar pilot project begins

Tentative positive signs from the market with shares of Beyond Meat, Meta, Tesla, Eni and Unicredit

Revolut surpasses one million customers in Italy

The digital dollar pilot project begins

Revolut launches instant messaging feature Revolut Chat

CBDC: Europe and the US investigate, while in Nigeria it is a reality

How to mine Bitcoin in 2022

The price of Ethereum is very low again

Cryptosmart, cryptocurrency tax problem solved by Italian exchange

Binance will auto-convert the main stablecoins into BUSD

How to use Solidity from Ethereum

Ethereum: how do smart contracts work?

What exactly is a smart contract?

How to use Polygon in DeFi and earn MATIC on AAVE

The price of Ethereum is very low again

Cryptosmart, cryptocurrency tax problem solved by Italian exchange

Binance will auto-convert the main stablecoins into BUSD

UK: new rules for cryptocurrency exchanges

Continuously losing money in the Crypto Market? A 20-year trader share his ways to profit

How to buy, sell and create NFTs on OpenSea. The ultimate guide

How Compound works for lending with cryptocurrencies

Crypto gadgets: new physical device for tracking cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin Beach: the wallet project born in El Salvador expands.

LaLiga Names Divi Official Crypto Wallet for MENA, SEA, & China, in World’s First for a Football League

How to configure a MetaMask wallet

Recover a Bitcoin wallet.dat password in 2 minutes!

By Crypto Advertising – 15 Nov 2022

SPONSORED POST*

If you’re a part-time crypto investor or a speculator on the prowl for alternative strategies to diversify your wealth and make more profit, it doesn’t get any better than some of these upcoming and potentially trailblazing digital assets.

We understand it can be extremely confusing to know where to start. After all, if you’re just dipping your toes in the blockchain ecosystem, you’ll quickly discover that it can be an overwhelming task to identify the best assets. This is even a truism for many experienced blockchain investors. And it’s nobody’s fault, it can be extremely difficult for individuals to constantly navigate through rapidly evolving innovations and technologies.

So, we decided to do the legwork for you. In light of this, we’re going to discuss three of the best digital coins and tokens you should consider investing in to make potential profits in 2023. Let’s begin.

Summary

Cardano is aptly described as being the next generation of digital currencies. The company is focused on enhancing and optimizing critical and repetitive complications in the blockchain ecosystem. Cardano offers cutting-edge scalability solutions to help Bitcoin and Ethereum offer more streamlined and seamless smart contract deployments.

After Cardano made an update to its main net in 2021, the total volume of smart contracts that occurred on the platform itself, exponentially grew. This is essentially what makes Cardano a worthwhile and potentially bigger competitor to Ethereum.

Investors speculate that in 2023, Cardano holders may witness a spike in the overall value of ADA coins. Moreover, Cardano has also introduced a variety of other features and functionalities such as token creation. In addition, ADA also experienced substantial growth in 2021, rising by more than 700%, which is what potentially landed the token on the top 3 charts as being the biggest digital currency.

Solana is currently one of the fastest-growing platforms for smart contract development. The company has one aim – and that is to become the preferred platform for smart contract deployments, and overtake Ethereum. And it seems like Solana may just be successful in doing so. The platform is backed by various decentralized finance rod Apps, metaverses, P2E gaming platforms, NFT projects, and DAXs (decentralized exchanges). Several platforms have helped SOL and have contributed to boosting Solana’s overall value.

In addition, Solana has also proved to blockchain users that it is also an optimal and value-added digital currency project. This is specifically why there is so much investor interest surrounding SOL. The platform has launched more than 300 projects, and we speculate that all these projects will bear a lot of fruit in the coming year.

BudBlockz is another cutting-edge and highly innovative NFT and blockchain project that is very quickly transforming the cannabis industry for the better. The company seeks to offer avant-garde solutions for real-world issues, like helping legal marijuana users and businesses come together to conduct private, legal, and secure transactions on BudBlockz’s network.

Moreover, BudBlockz offers state-of-the-art solutions to some of the most common and recurring problems in the cannabis industry such as problems with generating capital, data management, and logistical complications. A lot of cannabis businesses face these issues.

So there you have it. Three of the best and most disruptive cryptocurrencies to keep an eye out for in 2023.

Learn more about BudBlockz (BLUNT) at the links below:

Official Website: https://budblockz.io/

Presale Registration:: https://app.budblockz.io/sign-up

BudBlockz Community Links: https://linktr.ee/budblockz

All other major cryptos mentioned in this articles are available to purchase from leading exchange eToro

*This article has been paid. The Cryptonomist didn’t write the article nor has tested the platform.

Do you want an article to be published on Cryptonomist? Do you want to advertise your project? Send an email at [email protected]

Alessia Pannone – 17 Nov 2022

Reporting the future.

The latest news about Bitcoin, ICO, trading, blockchain and fintech.

Stay updated on all the news concerning cryptocurrencies and the whole world of the blockchain

We use cookies to make sure you can have the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

source