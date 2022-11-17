Report: Is the Rivian R1S Launch Edition Electric SUV Delayed Until May or June 2022? – The Fast Lane

It was supposed to be available in December 2021.

The Rivian R1S pre-order holders are reporting receipt of a letter from Rivian that states their Launch Edition electric SUV will not be available until May or June 2022. This is a bit of a surprise because the company announced R1S availability by the end of this year (December 2021).

The source for this new information is the Rivian Owners Forum.

As you may know, Rivian went public on the stock market earlier this month. The company’s RIVN stock was met with overwhelming Wall Street enthusiasm, but the company has not been able to deliver many vehicles. The Rivian SEC filing document disclosed that the company was producing and delivering approximately two (2) Rivian R1T pickup trucks per day in October 2021. This is an extremely low production volume for a company that has a market capitalization of over $100 Billion. This valuation is way larger than that of General Motors, or Ford, Stellantis, or Honda, and many other well-established automakers.

Here is a detailed in-person video walkaround of a Rivian R1S prototype from nearly 2.5 years ago.

source