Bitcoin Price Prediction as BTC Spikes Into the Green – Time to Buy? – Cryptonews

Bitcoin, the world’s largest and most popular digital token, has recovered slightly above the $17,000 mark, halting its previous long declines. Bitcoin has been falling in value over the last seven days due to FTX’s bankruptcy, which has harmed the cryptocurrency market. BTC dropped to $15,872.94 before rising to a high of $17,200.

However, the recent BTC recovery could be attributed to improving crypto market sentiment, which aids major cryptocurrencies in regaining traction. The global market capitalization of cryptocurrencies has increased by more than 4% to $843 billion, according to Coinmarketcap.

The good news is that Binance was planning to launch a “relief fund” to assist cash-strapped crypto firms in fueling the rise in major cryptocurrency prices. Meanwhile, the stronger-than-expected US inflation data was viewed as another important factor that boosted the price of Bitcoin.

Binance is establishing an industry recovery fund to support otherwise sound projects that are experiencing liquidity issues to mitigate the negative effects of FTX.

Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of the world’s largest “exchange,” tweeted in the early hours of Monday, the 14th. The company stated that more information would be provided shortly.

Since the start of the day, the global crypto market has been sending mixed signals, indicating that it is a slow day for cryptocurrencies. Following a few extremely tense days due to the FTX bankruptcy, the market hardly records significant entry or exit moves and remains cautious.

While Ethereum (ETH) is over $1,250 and has gained less than 0.50% in the last 24 hours, Bitcoin (BTC) has traded virtually flat and is still close to $17,000. The collapse of Sam Bankman-exchange, Fried’s, which is currently making headlines, has reduced investors’ appetite for risk.

As more Federal Reserve members supported the tighter monetary policy, the broad US dollar maintained its early-day upward trend and attracted some additional bids against the euro and pound.

Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard reaffirmed remarks made by Fed Governor Christopher Waller over the weekend that interest rates must continue to rise to combat inflation, albeit at a slower pace.

The dollar rose against the pound and held steady against the euro, remaining more than 1% above its two-month low. As a result, it was expected that the strong US dollar would continue to be a key factor limiting BTC gains.

The current price of one bitcoin is $16,716, with a 24-hour trading volume of $19 billion. Bitcoin has risen by less than 1% in the last day and currently holds a market value of $351 billion. There are now 19,208,200 BTC coins in circulation, with a maximum of 21,000,000 BTC coins.

Bitcoin has risen over the $16,000 support level to reclaim the $17,000 level. At the moment, it’s consolidating in a narrow trading range of $16,000 to $17,000, and a breakout of this will determine further price action.

In the 4-hour timeframe, Bitcoin has completed a 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at the $17,150 level, and it is now steady under it. The 50-day moving average is likely to provide resistance at $17,350, and a cross above this level has the potential to lead the BTC/USD price toward $18,190.

Bitcoin’s price action is being limited by the formation of Doji and spinning star candles. To determine further price action, let’s wait for the trading range of $16,000 to $17,000 to break.

