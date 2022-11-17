First Look: Interview with CEO of Upcoming Free-to-Play, Play-to-Earn RPG – Cointelegraph

NFT gaming goes to space in the upcoming Tachydon Domination.



In the rapidly expanding world of NFT gaming, new projects are racing to redefine what can be done both within the games themselves and in the broader economic ecosystem in which these games exist. One new project, Tachyon Domination, has moved the arena to space, inviting users to compete with each other for galactic supremacy while offering numerous opportunities to earn on their efforts.

Tachyon Domination has taken a somewhat unusual approach to blockchain gaming. Rather than requiring players to purchase access to the game via NFTs or tokens, the game is free-to-play. Players are transported some 300 years into the future when scientists have discovered a new, remarkably powerful metal that allows people to travel faster than light speed.

The game is an RPG where players choose their character type and what kind of weapons they will use and then compete for rewards issued in the game’s native $TADT governance token. We were able to talk with the game’s CEO, Mustafa Syed, to get an inside look on what makes Tachyon Domination unique and what players have to look forward to.



Our vision is to build a community-driven, free-to-play, play-to-earn, role-playing game with no entry barriers enabling mass adoption.

Many projects in the NFT gaming market wanted to make quick money. We simply wanted to make a game, without empty promises or false advertising. We wanted this to be something that people would truly love, appreciate, and enjoy playing.

We were influenced by a number of things while developing the game. Some are crypto games, while others are mobile games. Naturally, when creating your own game, you want to see how the pioneers of crypto gaming did it. Axie Infinity and Gala game were some of our role models. Their mission was to provide property rights to all internet users, beginning with gamers, and to bring people together to play, work, and form lifelong connections.

We want people to explore the world in their own unique ways and encourage creativity and the use of their imaginations. Tachyon Domination will always be free to play, allowing players to earn tradable currencies without making any financial investments. Their time and talent will be their only investments. Those who want to attend our events and receive premium benefits can buy our NFTs during public sales or on secondary markets. There will be premium features and benefits for NFT holders. However, all game features are available to players who do not purchase our NFTs.

$TADT token holders will be able to claim rewards by playing the game and participating in governance votes. It is also worth noting that players will be able to earn $TADT simply by playing the game. Players earn points for completing various tasks and activities in the game, but NFT holders receive bonus points. And, in terms of the project’s future, yes, token holders will benefit and have the power to make decisions, much like a DAO.



NFTs will have a huge role in the game and its economic ecosystem. This is because NFTs are unique digital assets that can be traded, bought and sold on the blockchain. They can represent in-game items, such as weapons, armor or clothing.

Additionally, NFTs can also be used as rewards for players who complete certain tasks within the game. This means that players who complete quests will receive a reward in the form of an NFT token which they can then use for other things within the game or sell on an exchange for money outside of the game.

For the next 12 months, we are going to have multiple sales and airdrops of NFTs and tokens, which will take place over the course of five seasons. As well as game upgrades and more releases of Mechs.

Tachyon Domination has a lot of features that make it unique.

First, we’ve got a great team of developers and artists who are working together to make something that’s fun, exciting, and interactive. We want players to feel like they’re right there in our world, interacting with their friends and exploring the world around them.

Second, we’re totally free-to-play (F2P). You can play Tachyon Domination without spending any money at all—just by logging in and having fun! And if you want even more from the game? We’ll have premium features available for purchase with NFT tokens or fiat currency (USD). But even if you don’t spend any money, you’ll still be able to explore our world, collect resources from monsters and creatures, and level up your character’s abilities by completing quests… all of that stuff is totally free!

Over the last few years, there have been numerous projects that promised various gamification aspects and even games themselves. As anyone remotely involved in the web3 space is aware, not a single project has delivered on those promises, and not a single playable game has been created. People raised a lot of capital for demos that were completely unimpressive. We at Tachyon are completely unique, with our main working policy and ethic being “deliver first, charge later.”

Our team is very knowledgeable about blockchain, and we are drawn to innovation, which p2e gaming certainly is, but that does not mean that we focus solely on that aspect. Our team consists of several highly experienced traditional gaming developers and designers whose mission is to provide the most thrilling and realistic gaming experience possible. We want to be competitive in the entire gaming scene, not just the blockchain/web3 one.

