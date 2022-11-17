UPDATE 8-Musk says he made some Tesla decisions without board nod, defends $56 bln pay – Yahoo Finance

(Updates with added testimony)

By Tom Hals and Hyunjoo Jin

WILMINGTON, Del, Nov 16 (Reuters) – Elon Musk said in court on Wednesday that he made some Tesla Inc decisions without the approval of the company's directors, as he defended his $56 billion pay package against claims that he dictated its terms to a compliant board.

Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta sued Musk and the board in 2018 and hopes to prove that Musk used his dominance over Tesla's board to obtain an outsized compensation package that did not require him to work at the electric car maker full-time.

Questioned by Tornetta's lawyer, Greg Varallo, Musk rejected claims that his pay package goals were easy to achieve.

"The amount of pain, no words can express," Musk said in a near-whisper, describing the effort required to get the company from brink of failure in 2017 to explosive growth. "It’s pain I would not wish to inflict upon anyone."

Varallo repeatedly sought to portray Tesla as a company under the grip of Musk, the world's richest person, and tried to show that Musk bypassed Tesla's board on several occasions.

For example, Musk said he made a unilateral call on ending Tesla's acceptance of Bitcoin cryptocurrency and acknowledged that the board was not informed before he told analysts in October that Tesla's board was considering buying back up to $10 billion of stock.

But the testimony did not definitely prove who developed Musk's 2018 pay package or establish whether it was a product of his demands rather than negotiations with the board.

The five-day trial comes as Musk is struggling to oversee a chaotic overhaul of Twitter Inc, which he was forced to buy for $44 billion in a separate legal battle before the same judge, Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick, after trying to back out of that deal.

Musk tweeted this week that he was remaining at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters around the clock until he fixed that company's problems, and said on Wednesday he had come to Delaware on an overnight flight from the social media company.

Musk said his focus on restructuring Twitter would soon wind down and he would find someone else to lead it. He was dismissive of the argument that his pay deal should have obligated him to spend a set number of hours at Tesla.

"I pretty much work all the time," he said. "I don’t know what a punch clock would achieve."

While Musk has a history of combative testimony, calling lawyers "reprehensible" or "a bad human being," he was relatively restrained in Wednesday's proceedings, though at times expressed frustration with Tornetta's attorney.

At one point, Musk told the plaintiff lawyer, "your question is a complex question that is commonly used to mislead people."

Musk acknowledged that he was not a lawyer but added, "when you're in enough lawsuits you pick up a few things."

A 'PRODUCT GENIUS'

Tornetta has asked the court to rescind the 2018 package, which his attorney said was $20 billion larger than the annual gross domestic product of the state of Delaware.

The legal team for Musk and the Tesla directors have cast the pay package as a set of audacious goals that worked by driving 10-fold growth in Tesla's stock value, to more than $600 billion from around $50 billion.

They have argued the plan was developed by independent board members, advised by outside professionals and with input from large shareholders.

Tornetta's attorney tried to show Musk was involved from the start. An email from May 2017 appeared to establish that Musk was pushing for the pay plan months before the board negotiated it with him.

"I'm planning something really crazy, but also high risk," he wrote.

Antonio Gracias, a venture capital investor and longtime friend of Musk who was also a Tesla board member from 2007 to 2021, took the stand after Musk testified.

Gracias said he was prepared to push back on Musk if necessary. "I don’t pull punches with any of my CEOs," he told the court.

The disputed Tesla package allows Musk to buy 1% of Tesla's stock at a deep discount each time escalating performance and financial targets are met. Otherwise, Musk gets nothing.

Tesla has hit 11 of the 12 targets, according to court papers.

Shareholders generally cannot challenge executive compensation because courts typically defer to the judgment of directors. The Musk case survived a motion to dismiss because it was determined he might be considered a controlling shareholder, which means stricter rules apply.

Gracias described Musk as essential to the company's success in his testimony, calling him "extraordinary" and a "product genius."

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington in Delaware and Hyunjoo Jin in San Francisco; Additional reporting by Jody Godoy; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Noeleen Walder, Jonathan Oatis and Bill Berkrot)

Related Quotes

(Bloomberg) — Although inflation may be tapering in certain sectors, it’s still taking quite a bite out of the holiday meal.Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay DebtsFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedXi Confronts Trudeau Over Media Leaks in Heated Exchange Caught on CameraThanksgiving dinner wil

Marvin Williams | Position: F Born: 06/19/86 Height: 6-8 / 2.03 Weight: 240 lbs. / 108.9 kg. SCOUTING REPORT Floor-spacer at the power forward spot… Underrated post-up game in limited opportunities… Awful rebounder out of the frontcourt… Smart …

(Bloomberg) — Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleBiden Says Unlikely Rocket That Hit Poland Was Fired From RussiaMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimLamborghini is getting the Hollywood treatment.The Lionsgate biopic Lamborghini: The Man Behind The Legend opens in theaters Friday, offering audience

(Bloomberg) — Keir Starmer said his UK opposition Labour Party is “proud of being pro-business,” using a gathering of over 100 corporate leaders to try to bolster support ahead of an election due in about two years at the latest.Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay DebtsXi Confronts Trudeau Over Media Leaks in Heated

Elon Musk said he expects to find someone else to run Twitter. In testimony during a trial over his [compensation package at Tesla](https://www.wsj.com/articles/elon-musk-to-take-stand-in-trial-over-his-tesla-compensation-package-11668574248), Mr. Musk was asked about buying the social-media company. The $44 billion deal closed late last month. "I expect to reduce my time at Twitter and find somebody else to run Twitter over time," Mr. Musk said + For the past few weeks Twitter has taken the lio

Over the last three months, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares have lost about a third of their value. The pullback in the stock price likely has a lot of investors wondering if now is a good time to buy the electric-car maker's stock. Perhaps Tesla's fundamentals have caught up with its stock price recently.

General Motors' Mexico head Francisco Garza foresees just 15% of the vehicles produced in the country in 2030 as being electric, missing the goal given by Mexican officials, he said Wednesday. "Obviously there are factors that could speed up that adoption," Garza told Reuters, adding that electric-vehicle (EV) production could reach 30% due to falling costs as production moves to a larger scale, government incentives and expanding availability of charging stations. GM is already in talks with the Mexican government at local, state and federal levels to boost EV production, Garza said.

The electric vehicle (EV) maker has big plans for a new vehicle that's meant to take on Tesla and other top-tier players.

As Apple looks to buy more chips from an Arizona supplier, let's see how changes in the industry and policy could affect this holding.

There were no expense controls for employees whose expenses were approved by chat with personalized emojis, according to the new CEO.

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the FTX exchange and Alameda Research, a cryptocurrency trading platform, seemed to confuse his bank and his companies. According to John Ray, the new CEO in charge of the restructuring of his empire which went bankrupt on November 11, Bankman-Fried received a personal loan of $1 billion from Alameda.

From a $1 billion loan to Sam Bankman-Fried to missing funds and payment-disbursement emojis, here are some of the eye-popping revelations from FTX’s new CEO

The telecom giant has had a tumultuous history since its phone monopoly was broken up nearly 40 years ago.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$90.8m (up 52…

(Bloomberg) — FTX co-founder Samuel Bankman-Fried, one of his related companies, and two other top executives at the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange received massive loans from affiliated trading arm, Alameda Research, according to a bankruptcy court filing Thursday.Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her Partner to Pay DebtsFTX’s Ne

Cisco CFO Scott Herren joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss company earnings, hybrid work environments and office space use, restructuring plans, M&A strategy, and the outlook for global growth.

(Bloomberg) — Advisers overseeing the ruins of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX Group laid bare a stunning list of allegations against the company’s former leadership Thursday, slamming non-existent oversight and the misuse of client funds as they struggle to locate billions of dollars in missing assets.Most Read from BloombergGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnElizabeth Holmes Says US Is Wrong to Suggest She Marry Her P

"I'm only happy when it rains," sang alternative rock band Garbage in the 1990s, and it's fair to say that Cathie Wood feels the same way. The co-founder, CEO, and chief stock picker of Ark Invest is a growth stock investor, but she also seems to be making opportunistic purchases when her holdings go the wrong way. Ark Invest only added to a couple of its position on Wednesday.

John Ray, the new chief executive of FTX, says he's never seen such a total failure of controls in more than 40 years.

Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita discusses Q2 earnings for Alibaba.

source