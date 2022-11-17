Jae Crowder Posts Story on Instagram Amid Trade Rumors – Yardbarker

The Phoenix Suns have been actively shopping Jae Crowder since the summer in hopes to trade him to a new team before the midseason trade deadline. Crowder has now taken to social media to post on his Instagram story amid all the buzz that’s been going on around him so far this season.

Jae Crowder’s latest IG story got people wondering if there is a potential trade on the horizon #WeAreTheValley pic.twitter.com/SUihYKjbaR

— Burn City Sports (@BurnCitySports) November 17, 2022

The Instagram story shows a blank screen with a time clock that could be in reference to a decision being made real soon. Crowder has been linked to a few teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, and Miami Heat just to name a few in hopes to get on the court again.

With the team moving forward with young player Cam Johnson who is out for a couple of months, Crowder and the Suns have been looking to part ways ever since the season ended last year and based on his story a trade could be on the horizon sooner rather than later.

The Suns still have a few months until the NBA trade deadline to get a deal done with a team for this season. Until then we’re just going to continue to wait for time to pass just as Crowder posted on his Instagram story.

This article first appeared on Burn City Sports and was syndicated with permission.

More must-reads:

Get the latest news and rumors, customized to your favorite sports and teams. Emailed daily. Always free!

source