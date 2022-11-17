Dogecoin (DOGE) Will Lose All Its Value, Finder’s Survey Shows – NewsBTC

Dogecoin (DOGE) is faltering in its climb to recovery. Is it time to sell your DOGE?

A panel composed of crypto specialists and analysts are nodding to this idea and saying that it’s your cue to sell Dogecoin. Most crypto experts claim that DOGE will completely shed off its value and now is the time to sell the meme coin.

Finder, a price comparison platform, had this quarterly survey done in July. They asked the forecasts of over 54 crypto experts on how DOGE price will fare in the next decade.

Finder asked “Do you think DOGE will completely lose its value?”

Around 55% of the experts agreed that DOGE will shed off its value while 21% says the meme coin will recuperate. Roughly 24% were not certain of DOGE’s outcome.

Approximately 3% of the experts say that DOGE will lose it value within the year, 12% believe it will happen next year, 9% see it coming in 2024, while the remaining 30% are convinced that the meme coin will completely shave off its value by 2025 or at a later time.

DOGE, the meme coin popularized by Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, started with a bang but it may not be performing as expected.

More people are worried about DOGE and convinced that it may not go over the moon or as expected in its inception especially after around 55% or half of the panel says that DOGE’s fall will happen in the future. And only 21% says there is a slim chance that DOGE can bounce back and reclaim lost glory.

Majority of crypto experts have lost their confidence in the future value of Dogecoin but some have remained positive like Walker Homes, Metatope VP and Co-Founder, who forecasted that DOGE price can increase to $0.40 by the end of 2022.

Holmes says the token has a “great community but little utility,” adding it has the ability to draw “a culture of content creators and creatives.”

DOGE is set to show a little increase in value in 2022 and may be worth an average of $0.19 come 2025 before it spikes to $0.64 by 2030.

Roughly 71% of the panel of experts composed of crypto analysts, crypto exchange owner or executives, and directors believe that it’s time to sell DOGE.

A quarter or around 24% believe that people should hold on to the DOGE they have now while the remaining 4% are convinced that it’s time to buy.



Freelance writing is Christian’s other cup of tea. When not on his computer, he unwinds with a bottle of beer and laughs with his son over cartoons. Other than that, he’s just like everybody else who wants to be happy with their life.

NewsBTC is a cryptocurrency news service that covers bitcoin news today, technical analysis & forecasts for bitcoin price and other altcoins. Here at NewsBTC, we are dedicated to enlightening everyone about bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

We cover BTC news related to bitcoin exchanges, bitcoin mining and price forecasts for various cryptocurrencies.

Crypto Prices from Nomics

© 2022 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved.

© 2022 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved.

source