Apple iPhone 14 v/s Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max: Comparing their specifications and price – The Tech Outlook

The brand Apple is bringing its new iPhones to the Indian market. These iPhones namely the Apple iPhone 14 as well as Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max will be compared today. So, let’s have a look at its specifications as well as features.
The Apple iPhone 14 has different versions with different storage capacities. It has 128 GB, 256 GB as well as 512 GB RAM. It weighs 172 grams. It has a 6.1 inches Super XDR Retina display. Colors available include Midnight, Purple, Starlight, Red as well as Blue colors. It is splash-resistant, water-resistant as well as drop resistant. It is rated IP68. It has an A15 Bionic chip. It has a Hexa-core processor. It has a dual-camera system.
It has the main rear camera is 12 MP. You can record in 4K resolution. It has the Cinematic mode. It has various safety features such as Crash Detection as well as Emergency SOS via satellite feature. It is compatible with 5G, 4G, and 3G as well as 2G network connectivity. It has 15W wireless charging. The operating system is iOS 16. The voice control assistant is Siri. It supports dual sim cards. It has an action mode for steady as well as handheld videos.
It is compatible with 4K Dolby Vision features. the MagSafe charging case is also available with this. It has long-lasting battery life. It has up to 20 hours of video playback. You can click great low-light photos. It uses aerospace-grade aluminum. This increases the durability of the phone. It is protected by the Ceramic Shield. It has a supersized display.
The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max has the iOS 16 operating system. It has a Hexa-core processor. It has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It is rated 4.7 out of 5. It has a 4323 mAh battery. It has the Apple A16 Bionic chipset. It is compatible with 5G network connectivity. It also has a 12 MP front camera. It is waterproof. It is rated IP68. It has 20W fast as well as wireless charging. You cannot listen to the FM radio.
It has non-expandable memory storage. It has a five-core Apple Graphic unit. It lacks a fingerprint sensor. It has different versions with different storage memory options. It is available in 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB as well as 512 GB storage memory options. It has 6 GB RAM. It has an LED flash. It supports dual sim cards. Wi-Fi calling has been enabled on this phone. It has the Super Fast 4G enabled on this phone. It has enhanced coverage. Handset features are also better in this iPhone. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max has built-in stereo speakers. It is available in a stunning Space Black color.
Both these iPhones have great features and absolutely worth it. So, these iPhones might be worth a try. Although these iPhones are on the expensive side, you can have a look at their price and more. Then, you can compare the two iPhones and decide which one is the best for you. Also, select the best phone for you on the basis of its affordability, specifications, and more.
Price
The price of the Apple iPhone 14 is INR 79,999 in the Indian market, especially on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon India. The EMI payment options begin at INR 3817. Exchange offers are also applicable to this. You can attain instant savings with HDFC Bank credit cards. The price of the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is INR 1,39,000 onwards. Bank offers as well as partner offers are applicable. EMI options starting at INR 4782 per month are also applicable on this phone.
