Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Studio with RTX 3050 Ti returns to low price at $2,400 (Save $100) – 9to5Toys

Amazon is currently offering the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 14.4-inch i7/32GB/1TB/RTX 3050 Ti for $2,399.99 shipped. Normally going for $2,500, this $100 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve seen for this specific model. The Surface Laptop Studio is powered by Intel’s 11th Generation i7-11700 processor with an NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti backing the graphics horsepower. The 14.4-inch PixelSense Flow touch display will provide “true-to-life” colors for content creation and consumption. The 120Hz refresh rate further improves the experience with smoother animations. This display is also on a floating hinge for the best viewing angle adjustments. Thunderbolt 4 support is also present here for connecting external monitors and high-speed peripherals. Check out our announcement coverage for more information and keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash but retain creator-centric features, check out the MSI Creator 15 i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3060 Professional Laptop for $1,399. While the system memory and storage are cut in half, the processor is a step up with the i7-11800H and so too are the graphics with the RTX 3060. Thunderbolt 4 support is present here as well alongside the 15.6-inch 4K OLED display with 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. VESA DisplayHDR 500 certification means you can expect a great HDR experience with brighter brights and true blacks. Wi-Fi 6E support means your laptop will have access to the new 6GHz band which will allow for Ethernet-like speeds on supported networks.

Looking for something inside the Apple ecosystem? Right now you can pick up its latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB for just $900, a new all-time low price we’ve tracked beating our previous mention by $50.

