New Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary 'The World's Most Magical Celebration' Alex and Ani Bracelet Now Available – WDW News Today

Even though we’re in the home stretch of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration, there’s still new merchandise to be found, and the latest is a new bracelet from Alex and Ani!

The bracelet consists of a gold chain with a special charm to mark “The World’s Most Magical Celebration.”

The event’s name is written on a black background, with a white star on a gold center. Additionally, it comes with an EARidescent gem in a gold setting.

It comes in a Walt Disney World 50th anniversary package, with this description of Alex and Ani’s Disney Parks collection:

Drawing from the rich history of the Disney Theme Parks, this charm is inspired by tales of romance, daring adventures, and discovering your own happily ever after. Let this charm serve as a source of joy, imagination, and inspiration for all your aspirations!

We found this at Creations Shop at EPCOT. For more 50th fashions from Alex and Ani, check out this bracelet featuring a charm of Cinderella Castle!

