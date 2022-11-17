Google has unveiled a new version of Android (Go Edition), a version of its smartphone OS designed for cheap handsets like the Redmi A1 Plus. Now based on Android 13, Go Edition does with some features that Google includes within stock Android. As such, Android 13 (Go Edition) uses less RAM than its full-fat counterpart, needs less internal storage to run and has lower processor requirements too.
In a blog post, Google explains that this year’s major update includes greater customisation options and introduces ‘Material You’ to Android (Go Edition). Hence, budget smartphones will soon offer various colour schemes matching your home screen wallpaper. Additionally, Android 13 (Go Edition) allows you to set languages on a per-app basis, a feature that all stock versions of Android 12 lacked.
Moreover, the new update contains improved app permission controls and Google’s ‘Discover’ feed, which has been present on the regular version of Android for a while. Separately, Google adds that it has also brought Google Play System Updates to Go devices, which should speed up the addition of new features without requiring a full OS update. For reference, all Android 13 (Go Edition) devices must launch with 2 GB of RAM. Unfortunately, it remains to be seen what plans OEMs have for updating their Go devices to Android 13 (Go Edition).
Purchase the Google Pixel Buds A-Series (Dark Olive) on Amazon
Google
Top 10 Laptops
Multimedia, Budget Multimedia, Gaming, Budget Gaming, Lightweight Gaming, Business, Budget Office, Workstation, Subnotebooks, Ultrabooks, Chromebooks
under 300 USD/Euros, under 500 USD/Euros, 1,000 USD/Euros, for University Students, Best Displays
Top 10 Smartphones
Smartphones, Phablets, ≤6-inch, Camera Smartphones
Google presents Go Edition of Android 13 for low-cost smartphones – Notebookcheck.net
Google has unveiled a new version of Android (Go Edition), a version of its smartphone OS designed for cheap handsets like the Redmi A1 Plus. Now based on Android 13, Go Edition does with some features that Google includes within stock Android. As such, Android 13 (Go Edition) uses less RAM than its full-fat counterpart, needs less internal storage to run and has lower processor requirements too.