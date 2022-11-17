Renowned analyst sells everything but DOGE despite risk of 80% crash – FXStreet

Ekta Mourya

FXStreet Follow Following

Dogecoin price remains at risk of further collapse, yet despite this bearish outlook, a renowned analyst has sold all his cryptocurrency holdings and poured capital into Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrencies Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

Billy Markus, the co-creator of Dogecoin believes crypto traders have lost interest in the meme coin because “crypto is only interesting when the price is high.” Markus believes crypto is interesting only in a bull market, the consistent price drop since summer of 2021 has pushed the popularity of Dogecoin lower.

Markus posted a screenshot of a rapid decline in search requests for Dogecoin. While in June 2021, mass interest in Dogecoin hit the 100 mark, it collapsed below 25, a 3x decline within a year.

In the summer of 2021, Dogecoin price rally fueled the meme coin’s popularity in the crypto community and resulted in a spike in interest.

crypto is only interesting to the masses when number go up

always has been always will be pic.twitter.com/522uiLWQKa

The latest version of Dogecoin Core was released nearly six months ago. A plan for the release of the next version of Dogecoin Core has been introduced in a special GitHub section dedicated to the meme coin.

Among points shared in the v1.14.6 release plan, developers have drawn special attention to the elimination of known Bitcoin vulnerabilities. Bitcoin nodes could be protected from attacks that challenge the receipt of transactions from other nodes. Developers believe this could enhance the overall security of Dogecoin Core infrastructure.

Dogecoin Core could be better protected by making it more ready-to-go, setting the wallet’s discard threshold to 0.01 DOGE. This could tighten up the overall user interface and update parts of the wallet’s infrastructure that affect codependence of other components of the framework.

Jeremie Davinci, a leading Bitcoin analyst and early adopter recently told his followers that he sold all cryptocurrencies except Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

I sold everything except $Shib and $Doge!

Jeremie commented on his tweet, informing his followers that his statement was not exactly true. The early Bitcoin adopter likely has a portfolio with other assets and altcoins, however, it fueled a bullish sentiment among holders.

Analysts have evaluated the Dogecoin price trend and predicted that the meme coin could crumble under selling pressure and post a 76% drop. @Pladizow, a crypto analyst has set a downside target of $0.01877 for the meme coin.



DOGE-USDT

FXStreet analysts have evaluated Dogecoin's rival Shiba Inu price trend and identified what the meme coin needs to do in order to validate the bearish outlook on SHIB price.



Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Terra's Luna Classic price heads south in a stair-step fashion. Currently, the technicals are at a make-or-break point. The next move will likely define the otucome for the remainder of the week. Key levels have been identified to gauge LUNC's next potential move.

Polygon ranks third in top DeFi projects, based on its revenue. Polygon has witnessed a spike in user activity following the FTX exchange crash and bankruptcy. Analysts retain their bullish outlook on MATIC price, the token of the Ethereum-scaling solution.

Bitcoin price is showing concerning technicals during the third trading week of November. Following the sharp decline witnessed earlier in the month, the anticipated bounce many traders have hoped for has succumbed to a bearish stronghold.

FTX’s bankruptcy advisors noted that the exchange’s liquidity gap is currently $8 billion. FTX chief restructuring officer John Ray III said that Sam Bankman-Fried received $1 billion in loans from FTX-related companies. Following FTX’s collapse, Bitcoin and altcoin prices crumbled.

Bitcoin price reveals that its quick recovery rally is coming to an end as it faces a critical hurdle. This development has pushed BTC to slide lower and could result in a consolidative structure over the next few days.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Opinions expressed at FXStreet are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXStreet or its management. FXStreet has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: errors and omissions may occur. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website, by FXStreet, its employees, clients or contributors, is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. FXStreet will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

source