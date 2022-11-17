Unexpected Rumor Could Change iPad Forever – MacRumors

Apple could be planning to switch the iPad to a landscape design, according to a surprising recent report from <a japanese blog Mac Otakara.
The report cited multiple Chinese sources who said that alleged renders of the 10th-generation iPad shared earlier this month do not accurately depict the position of Touch ID or the front-facing FaceTime camera on the device.
The report claimed that the FaceTime camera could be positioned in the right bezel of the device for landscape usage. The report says that Apple’s Center Stage feature that helps to keep you centered within the frame during video calls works better when an iPad is placed in landscape orientation, and says that the FaceTime camera’s new position in the right bezel would accommodate this usage scenario. This change could have implications for the entire iPad lineup, initiating the transition toward a landscape-first design, in contrast to the portrait-first design that all iPad models to date have centered on.
While the renders showed the iPad with a traditional Touch ID home button in the bottom bezel, the report suggests the device could have a Touch ID power button located on the top edge of the chassis, like the latest iPad Air and iPad mini models.
The report’s sources added that the previous renders of the 10th-generation iPad accurately showed the device’s overall dimensions. Previous rumors have suggested the 10th-generation iPad will feature a larger 10.5-inch display, a USB-C port, an A14 Bionic chip, 5G support on cellular models, thinner bezels, and flat edges. By comparison, the ninth-generation iPad features a 10.2-inch display and an A13 Bionic chip.
Mass production of the 10th-generation iPad is reportedly underway. Apple is expected to announce the device at an October event, partly because iPadOS 16 has reportedly been delayed until October, although it’s worth noting that the ninth-generation iPad was unveiled in September last year alongside the iPhone 13 and a new iPad mini.
Unexpected Rumor Could Change iPad Forever
