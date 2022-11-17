How to Watch Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 for Free: Watch the 2022 IBF Heavyweight World Title Online – Cloudwards

Want to stream Joshua and Usyk’s battle for the heavyweight titles? You’ve come to the right place. You can pay for services like Sky Sports Box Office or DAZN, but you can also watch it free. Let’s find out how to watch Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua for free.

There’s not much time left until the huge Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk heavyweight rematch. Their first fight saw Joshua lose his world heavyweight titles to Usyk in a second career defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2021. This Saturday night, the two come together again and you might be wondering how to watch Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua for free.

The heavyweight contest, billed as “Rage on the Red Sea,” will see Joshua attempt to win back the IBF heavyweight world title, as well as the WBA, WBO, IBO and The Ring magazine heavyweight titles. Aside from the main event, there’s a great set of fights on the undercard, including two world title eliminators and the first ever professional boxing match for women in Saudi Arabia.

Those in the U.S., Canada, Australia and many other countries, can watch the fight on DAZN. While Sky Sports Box Office has the rights to air it in the U.K. However, neither of those are free options. In this guide, we’ll show you how to watch Joshua vs Usyk 2 for free by using a VPN.

The Sky Sports Box Office and DAZN both have the rights to show the Joshua vs Usyk 2 fight night. You can also watch it free on MEGOGO, a Ukrainian media service, but you’ll need to use a VPN if you’re not in Ukraine.

Sports streaming service DAZN has the rights to show the Joshua vs Usyk 2 fight. With the use of a VPN, you can watch the live stream on Ukrainian site MEGOGO.

The Usyk vs Joshua rematch takes place in an indoor arena in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

If you want to watch the Joshua vs Usyk match for free, Ukraine’s MEGOGO will be airing the fight for free. You don’t need to create an account or anything. You can simply go to the website and stream it.

However, to get access to the service in the first place, you need to be connected to a Ukraine VPN server (virtual private network). That’s because most of MEGOGO’s content, including the sports events like the rematch, is geoblocked and can only be viewed in Ukraine. We’ll show you how to connect to a Ukraine server in the step-by-step guide below.

Sign up for a VPN service that has Ukraine servers — we recommend using ExpressVPN. You’ll be covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee, meaning once you’ve watched the fight, you can cancel it and get a refund.

Head to the provider website and download and install the VPN on your device. When you’re done, open the app and log in. ExpressVPN is compatible with many device types. For instance, you can install it on your mobile device and cast it to your TV to watch the rematch on the big screen.

Tap on the three dots on the ExpressVPN app to open up the server list. Search for a Ukraine server and tap on it to connect. If it doesn’t connect automatically, tap on the big “on” button.

Once you’re connected, go to megogo.net and stream the fight.

Here are our two VPN recommendations for watching Usyk vs Joshua for free. Both offer a 30-day refund policy, in case you just want to use it for the match.

More details about ExpressVPN:

Pros:

Cons:

ExpressVPN is our top choice when it comes to streaming. It can unblock all major streaming services easily, which means you’ll have no problem accessing MEGOGO or even DAZN if you prefer to watch the fight there. It has a large server network and includes servers in Ukraine and the U.S. Plus, its speeds are fast enough to enjoy a buffer-free stream.

You also get top-notch security and privacy, meaning you’ll stay protected while streaming. There’s a 30-day money-back guarantee in place allowing you to sign up, watch the fight and ask for a refund when you’re done. If you decide to stay with the VPN, it’s priced pretty high compared to others, but you’ll understand why once you read our full ExpressVPN review.

More details about NordVPN:

Pros:

Cons:

NordVPN sits very close to ExpressVPN. It’s a great VPN for streaming, getting into all major services just like ExpressVPN, which means you’ll be able to stream MEGOGO or DAZN with ease. It has the fastest VPN speeds around, mostly down to its NordLynx protocol which is built for speed without compromising security — which is excellent too.

NordVPN has a massive number of servers across the globe, including some in Ukraine and the U.S. Like ExpressVPN, there’s a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can watch the fight completely free. If you read our NordVPN review and want to stick with the service, its longer plans are the most affordable.

We usually recommend readers stay away from free VPNs. That’s because many of them have slow speeds, a limited server network or sketchy security and privacy. However, there are a few reputable VPNs that offer a limited free plan, including Windscribe, ProtonVPN and TunnelBear.

Out of those three, only TunnelBear has free Ukraine servers, but you’re limited to just 500MB of data per month on its free plan. That would give you around an hour of standard definition streaming, which isn’t enough to get you through the main fight if you watch in HD or 4K, let alone the whole fight night. The last thing you want is the VPN to cut off at a crucial moment.

If you want to watch the fight completely free, your best bet is to use a VPNs 30-day money-back guarantee. Once you’re finished with it, you simply ask for a refund and you’re done.

The Joshua vs Usyk 2 match takes place at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, August 20. The time the main card takes place for you depends on where you are in the world. Here are some of the times around the world, but please note that the times for the main card are approximate.

The actual time will depend on how long the undercard fights are.

Before you get ready to stream Usyk vs Joshua, why not take a look at the fight cards before the main event.

If you’re looking to live stream the Usyk vs Joshua world titles rematch for free on sports streaming websites, your best bet is to use the Ukrainian website MEGOGO. You can watch it for free and you don’t even need to make an account. However, if you’re not in the country, you’ll need to use a VPN to connect to a Ukraine server.

We recommend using ExpressVPN for that. By using its 30-day money-back guarantee, you can watch the fight without spending a penny.

Now that you know how to watch Usyk vs Joshua, read our guide to learn how to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovki 3 boxing rematch.

Where do you plan on watching the Usyk vs Joshua fight? Will you pay for it on Sky Sports Box Office or DAZN? Or will you watch it for free on a site like MEGOGO? Let us know in the comments section and, as always, thanks for reading.

