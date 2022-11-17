Windows 11 will soon let you enable seconds in system tray clock – Neowin

42 minutes ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
4 hours ago
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
4 hours ago
5 hours ago
22 hours ago
Nov 15, 2022
Nov 15, 2022
Nov 15, 2022
9 hours ago
Nov 16, 2022
Nov 16, 2022
Nov 16, 2022
6 hours ago
7 hours ago
8 hours ago
9 hours ago
Sep 3, 2022
Aug 28, 2022
Aug 14, 2022
Jun 11, 2022
Sep 11, 2022
Aug 15, 2022
Jul 31, 2022
May 8, 2022
Nov 15, 2022
Nov 11, 2022
Nov 8, 2022
Nov 6, 2022
Oct 19, 2022
Oct 12, 2022
Oct 12, 2022
Oct 12, 2022
16 hours ago
Nov 16, 2022
Nov 16, 2022
Nov 16, 2022
Nov 13, 2022
Nov 6, 2022
Oct 23, 2022
Oct 16, 2022
9 hours ago
Nov 16, 2022
Nov 15, 2022
Nov 14, 2022
Nov 17, 2022 03:48 EST
While we wait for a new build in the Dev Channel, Microsoft is busy updating Windows Server. Build 25246 is available for download with new features previously available only in Windows 10. Those not happy with the taskbar in Windows 11 will be glad to know that Microsoft is about to restore the ability to enable seconds for the clock in the notification area (system tray), getting the new operating system one step closer to feature parity with Windows 10.
Microsoft has not formally announced the updated clock yet, and the feature is not available “out of box.” As is tradition, you need to enable it using the ViveTool app and a dedicated ID (generously provided by @PhantomOfEarth). Here is how.
Note: You cannot enable seconds in the system tray clock on “regular” Windows Insider builds. Only Windows Server build 25246 has this feature for now.
Caution: Unannounced features are often raw, unstable, or borderline unusable. Back up important data before using the ViveTool app and enabling hidden options. Remember that using stable Windows 11 is the best way to ensure your system remains as bug-free as possible.
Will you enable the seconds feature once it arrives for “regular” Windows Insiders? Share your thoughts in the comments.
16 hours ago with 7 comments
Nov 16, 2022 with 17 comments
Nov 16, 2022 with 24 comments
Nov 16, 2022 with 13 comments
Oct 22, 2022
Oct 22, 2022
Oct 2, 2022
Apr 11, 2022
Please enter your reason for reporting this comment.
windows 11 ads
windows 11 insider preview
microsoft weekly
windows 11 logo
free stuff
windows 11
windows 11 promo
windows update
windows 10 2022 update
twirl 91
tech tip tuesday
© Since 2000 Neowin LLC. All trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.
Windows 11 will soon let you enable seconds in system tray clock – Neowin
42 minutes ago