Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) community to sell out Orbeon Protocol (ORBN ) presale – CoinChapter

Home » Press Releases » Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) community to sell out Orbeon Protocol (ORBN ) presale

Meme coin holders have begun selling Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) to participate in the Orbeon Protocol phase one presale. Orbeon Protocol is revolutionizing the venture capital industry and granting access to investors. Analysts anticipate the native token ORBN to rally.

>>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<

Shiba Inu (SHIB) was created anonymously by a person using the alias Ryoshi and is somewhat derivative of Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin. When Shiba Inu debuted, nobody believed it would be significant for various reasons.

Half of the token supply was given to Ethereum’s founder Vitalik Buterin, who donated it to an Indian COVID-19 relief project as soon as the meme coin began to grow in value. The token also received support from Elon Musk. SHIB became the most valuable token of 2021 and was praised for creating overnight millionaires.

As Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) popularity continues to wane, it will become even less likely to experience a significant rebound. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is highly speculative, and investors would be better off purchasing utility-focused projects, such as Orbeon Protocol.

Additionally, it is probably too late to invest in Shiba Inu (SHIB). Since there is less interest in Shiba Inu (SHIB), it is unlikely to repeat its stellar performance of 2021. Some limited short-term profits are possible, but the undertaking remains risky.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is the cryptocurrency market’s first and largest meme coin. Dogecoin (DOGE) was created within an hour to make a meme out of the market situation in 2013 when there were numerous bitcoin derivatives. These cryptocurrencies promoted themselves as new initiatives, even though they just copied bitcoin’s open-source code and changed their names.

Dogecoin (DOGE) went on to create a massive community with the help of the narrative and exploded in 2021, reaching its all-time high in May of that year. The pump at the time sent the cryptocurrency market into a bull rally. It led to the emergence of several meme coins. Nonetheless, the environment for meme coins has changed.

Users are interested in meme tokens that provide additional services besides internet memes. In this regard, the Dogecoin (DOGE) community has developed a pseudo-chain that enables cutting-edge crypto tools for the project.

Orbeon Protocol is a decentralized investment platform that facilitates investments in the most promising startups. Orbeon Protocol enables these early-stage enterprises to raise funding by issuing fractionalized, equity-backed NFTs for as little as $1. Although crowdfunding is not a new sector, it has been criticized for its inherent lack of security and other faults. Orbeon Protocol is upgrading investment for the future.

With these fractionalized NFTs, anybody can invest in real-world enterprises without a large initial investment. Venture capital was formerly only accessible to the ultra-wealthy, but Orbeon Protocol will make it available to everyone.

Orbeon Protocol has incorporated a variety of security measures for investors. The most important aspect is the ‘fill or kill’ mechanism, built-in investor protection. If a project fails to receive full funding, investors are refunded.

Additionally, holding the ORBN token brings benefits. On the Orbeon network, holders receive lower fees, cashback perks, governance privileges, and early access to future startup funding rounds.

The native token, ORBN, is expected to grow more than 6000% to $0.24 throughout the presale phase one.

Find Out More About The Orbeon Protocol Presale

Website: https://orbeonprotocol.com/

Presale: https://presale.orbeonprotocol.com/register

Telegram: https://t.me/OrbeonProtocol

Free Weekly Crypto News without the spam.

Check your inbox or spam folder to confirm your subscription.

Founded in 2015, Coinchapter.com has become one of the leading resources for the crypto asset community. Created by a small group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts, Coinchapter.com was built to provide new members of the crypto asset community with unbiased listings of cryptocurrency exchanges and retail options that would allow them to buy the crypto assets that they wanted, how they wanted and at the price they wanted.

source