Bitcoin price prediction: Will the most popular cryptocurrency fall to $13,000? Experts speak – India TV News

Will Bitcoin fall to $13,000?

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction: The crypto markets have been witnessing a bloodbath. The dramatic sell-off has wiped out over $2 trillion worth of digital currencies from new peaks at the fag end of 2021. The global crypto market cap fell below $1 trillion on June 13 to hit an 18-month low.

According to CoinMarketCap data, the global crypto market cap stood at $867 billion on June 15 afternoon, declining more than 10% over the last day.

The two most popular cryptos — Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have seen significant erosion in their price this year. The two coins had hit all-time highs in November 2021 with BTC touching the $69,000 level and ETH $4,800.

READ MORE: Bitcoin, Ethereum see massive dip in valuation – Here's why

According to CoinMarketCap data on Wednesday at 2 PM, Bitcoin has crashed more than 10% in the last 24 hours to trade at $20,200. In the last 7 days, the coin's valuation has declined by nearly 34%. The total market cap of Bitcoin was $386 billion with the total dominance of 44.7%.

Ethereum (ETH), the second most popular cryptocurrency after Bitcoin, has tumbled 16% in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,028. It has moved 43% southward in the last 7 days. The total market cap of ETH was $124 billion with the total dominance of 14.5%.

Abhijit Shukla, CEO and Director, Tarality, said that BTC could test the $19,400 level and if liquidation continues it can also touch $13,700 soon. “The next few days are very crucial,” he said.



Image Source : INDIA TV Bitcoin price prediction

Bitcoin price prediction

Manoj Dalmia, founder and director, Proaasetz Exchange, said that Bitcoin is dipping continuously and has reached a 200 weekly moving average. Bitcoin has good support at $20,000 which is also the all-time high of 2018. $18,000 is a strong support zone or a zone of accumulation.

“If Bitcoin sustains this zone ($20,000), we might see a short upward movement,” he said, adding that assuming further crash appears to be unwise for now. “If it sustains the current level on a weekly closing basis, then a quick movement towards $25,000 is possible. $29,000 will act as a resistance and on a volume breakout it can lead to $35,000.”

He explained that the cycle of the Bitcoin movement is very interesting as in the last 12 years it has always achieved a strong mark of all-time high after creating a low. From almost $0 (the founding day) to $68,000, the cycle of Bitcoin has touched both low and high every year and interestingly the low is always the last cycle ATH.

Notably, this is the second notable collapse in the cryptocurrency in less than two months. The stablecoin Terra imploded in early May, erasing tens of billions of dollars in a matter of hours.

READ MORE: Cryptocurrency market cap under $1 trillion first time since January 2021

Latest Business News

Top News

PM Modi to address ‘No Money for Terror’ conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing today

Nayanthara Birthday: Vignesh Shivan’s on-set romance with actress to secret wedding & twin kids

Wimbledon relaxes all-white clothing rule for women; hopes to help players during period anxiety

Ananya Panday or Nikki Tamboli, who dialed the fashion hotline in black Catsuit better?

Elon Musk’s weight loss leaves Twitter impressed. Here’s his secret

Twitter closes all its offices temporarily after mass resignation: Report

Elon Musk’s latest: ‘I don’t want to be CEO of Twitter or any company’

Latest News

OPINION | Kejriwal and his AAP: Caught in a web of bribes, desertions

Veteran Punjabi actress Daljeet Kaur passes away at 69; Mika Singh, Neeru Bajwa & others mourn

Nayanthara Birthday: Vignesh Shivan’s on-set romance with actress to secret wedding & twin kids

Suniel Shetty breaks silence on Kartik Aaryan joining Hera Pheri 3, says ‘Akshay should sort…’

© 2009-2022 Independent News Service. All rights reserved.

G20 Summit: Today PM Modi will have bilateral talks with the leaders of 8 countries

Poland in action after Russian missile fall, Poland asks for report from Russian ambassador

Love Jihad: Love Jihad case came to light in Delhi | Love Jihad Case

G-20 Summit 2022: Modi met Jinping-Biden, the whole world is witnessing the new power of new India

20 Second 20 Shehar 20 Khabar | Top 20 News Of The Day | November 16, 2022

PM Modi to address ‘No Money for Terror’ conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing today

Uttar Pradesh: Army man loses leg after angry TTE allegedly pushes him under train in Bareilly

India voices concern over stalled reform at UNSC, says ‘delay would deficit in representation’

Pakistan’s desperate attempts to peddle falsehoods deserves collective contempt: India at UNSC

Enforcement Directorate chief SK Mishra gets one-year extension for third straight time

Gujarat Elections 2022: BJP candidate Alpesh Thakor files nomination from Gandhinagar South

Mainpuri bypoll: Akhilesh, wife Dimple Yadav meet uncle Shivpal ahead of byelection

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Congress announces final list of 37 candidates

Gujarat elections: New twist in AAP candidate kidnap drama, candidate lashes out at party

Shashi Tharoor reacts after party ignores him for Gujarat campaign, says ‘Congress knows…’

MCD election 2022: BJP releases list of 40 star campaigners for upcoming polls in Delhi

MCD Polls: AAP MLA denies having any relations with arrested trio in cash-for-ticket case

MCD Elections 2022: Aam Aadmi Party launches theme song for civic polls

MCD Election 2022: Last day to file nominations today for civic polls

MCD Election 2022: Resentment brews in Delhi BJP over chosen candidates; workers register protest

Nayanthara Birthday: Vignesh Shivan’s on-set romance with actress to secret wedding & twin kids

Veteran Punjabi actress Daljeet Kaur passes away at 69; Mika Singh, Neeru Bajwa & others mourn

Suniel Shetty breaks silence on Kartik Aaryan joining Hera Pheri 3, says ‘Akshay should sort…’

Ram Charan works out in rustic outdoor gym during holiday in Africa, says ‘workout has no vacation’

Vaishali Takkar suicide case: Actress’ ex-boyfriend Rahul Navlani’s wife gets pre-arrest bail

North Korea fires missile toward sea day after warning US of ‘fiercer’ military responses

‘My watch ends with Twitter 1.0,’ says employee as mass resignation hit Elon Musk after ‘ultimatum’

Xi-Trudeau heated exchange at G20: China defends Jinping’s remarks as ‘candid, normal’

EXPLAINER: Have China and India shifted stance on Russia Ukraine war?

Pakistan government plans to amend Army Act; another extension for Gen Bajwa?

Wimbledon relaxes all-white clothing rule for women; hopes to help players during period anxiety

With broken dreams, India and New Zealand take field in Wellington for 1st T2OI

IND vs NZ, 1st T20I, Pitch Report: Here’s everything you need to about Sky Stadium, Wellington

Is Ramiz Raja restricting free speech? PCB plans to act against former cricketers | READ

IND vs NZ: VVS Laxman lavishes praise on Hardik Pandya, says he is fabulous leader

Elon Musk’s latest: ‘I don’t want to be CEO of Twitter or any company’

WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose, Meta’s Public Policy head Rajiv Aggarwal resign

Elon Musk to relaunch Twitter’s Blue Tick subscription service on November 29

5 Air conditioners with hot and cold technology

Google agrees to pay $391 mn in users’ location data tracking lawsuit

FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi’s Argentina arrive in Qatar for World Cup glory

Kapil Sharma to Vir Das, stand up comedians who turned actors

India tour of New Zealand: Star Cricketer’s and their partners ahead of IND vs NZ T20I series

Deepika Padukone to Janhvi Kapoor, Bollywood actresses rule awards night in evening gowns

FIFA World Cup 2022: Touchdown Qatar, Harry Kane-led England prepare for soccer fest

source