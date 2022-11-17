Apple releases second beta for iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5, tvOS 15.5, and watchOS 8.6 [U] – 9to5Mac

April 20

José Adorno

– Apr. 20th 2022 10:05 am PT

@joseadorno

Update: Now available to public beta testers as well.

A couple of weeks after releasing the first beta of iOS 15.5, Apple is seeding the second version for developers. Alongside that, there’s also beta 2 of iPadOS 15.5, tvOS 15.5, and watchOS 8.6. Head below for the details.



(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});



Today’s build of iOS 15.5 beta 2 is 19F5057e. Different from iOS 15.4, which brought some handful of features, this version seems to focus on Wallet updates.

Here are the top features of iOS 15.5 beta 2 so far:

As analyzed by 9to5Mac, iTunes Pass will become a new card called “Apple Account.” This card will be displayed in the Wallet app just like the Apple Card and the Apple Cash card. This way, instead of having to show the QR Code when shopping at an Apple Store, the user will be able to complete the purchase using Apple Pay.

Apart from these changes on iOS 15.5 beta 2, there’s also a tweak for HomePod 15.5 software version with a new Wi-Fi signal bars in the Home app.

For iPadOS users, Apple says Universal Control on version 15.5 requires all devices to be updated to latest betas.

Last but not least, it’s interesting to note that iOS 15.5 beta also hints to future changes coming to iOS 16, as 9to5Mac exclusively reported here.

If you spot any changes in the new betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. Google News google-news

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

@joseadorno

Brazilian tech Journalist. Author at 9to5Mac. Previously at tv globo, the main TV broadcaster in Latin America.

Got tips, feedback, or questions? jose@9to5mac.com

iPhone 15 Pro to get faster USB-C speeds

5 important iPhone security features

Apple Watch fast charging: How it works

iPhone 14 Pro for Christmas? It's too late

source