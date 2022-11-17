Samsung TV now available at Singer shops – The Business Standard

Friday

November 18, 2022

Samsung Bangladesh Ltd has the initiative to make Samsung TV more accessible for customers as from now onwards Samsung TV will be available at official outlets of Singer.

Samsung Electronics, one of the popular brands for TV and Refrigerator, has recently come into an agreement with Singer Bangladesh Ltd to provide customers with the opportunity to buy Samsung TVs from Singer outlets.

To this end, a Singer-Samsung Partnership Celebration event took place on Thursday at Singer Mega Store in Shewrapara in the capital, reads a press release.

From Samsung Bangladesh, its Country Manager Hwansung Woo; Shahriar Bin Lutfor, director and head of Business, Consumer Electronics Division, and from Singer Bangladesh Ltd, its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer MHM Fairoz and Marketing Director Chandana Samarasinghe; Sales Director Kazi Rafiqul Islam along with other high officials were present at the event.

Samsung Bangladesh Country Manager Hwansung Woo said, “As a global tech giant, Samsung has always been seeking customer satisfaction and continuously trying to serve customers who rely on our products and services. With this partnership, we are hopeful of strengthening our relationship with Singer as well as making Samsung TV more accessible for our beloved customers.”

Singer Bangladesh Ltd Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer MHM Fairoz said, “With this new Partnership with Singer, consumers will be able to get Samsung television at our Singer stores across the country with convenient purchase options such as Singer’s unique in-house hire purchase facility.”

Samsung TV is leading the industry with its innovative models and striking features. With Singer as a new partner, Samsung TV expands its footprint further to offer the best quality TVs for each customer segment, the press release added.

samsung tv / Samsung Bangladesh / Singer Bangladesh

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

The Business Standard

Main Office -4/A, Eskaton Garden, Dhaka- 1000

Phone: +8801847 416158 – 59

Send Opinion articles to – [email protected]

For advertisement- [email protected]

source