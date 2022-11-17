Dogeliens Presale continues selling strongly, and Binance Coin shows some immunity – Euro Weekly News

By EWN • 15 November 2022 • 10:00

The cryptocurrency market has seen a lot of fluctuations and drama in the past few weeks, in particular, concerning the recent developments with FTX. The former second-largest exchange has declared bankruptcy and sent the market into a frenzy. Users on FTX cannot withdraw their funds which is a problematic situation for other exchanges and the cryptocurrency market as a whole.

The market initially counted on Binance acquiring FTX to offset the issues with users’ funds, but the deal fell through, leaving a lot of the market in limbo. Binance announced that the situation is worse than it initially thought after completing its due diligence, and it has backed out of the agreement to purchase FTX. All of this unfolded just a day after they signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire FTX.

Between the market noise, Dogeliens (DOGET) is making its position low-risk in the present market condition. Dogeliens on presale is going at a very low price and allows early investors to make a profit even at launch. Dogeliens on presale go for a price below market price. In the worst-case scenario, early buyers are protected, as crypto assets usually do not go below their presale price after the launch event.

Binance Coin (BNB) is the utility token for the Binance centralised exchange while also serving as a token for the BNB Smart Chain. Despite Binance being caught in the crossfire with FTX, the BNB token has not suffered a steep price dump as a lot of the rest of the market has. Several users speculate that all of this drama that led to the downfall of FTX was orchestrated by the CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao. Popularly known as CZ, he has debunked this claim several times and said the move by Binance to dump their FTT holdings was only to protect the exchange and not fall victim to another LUNA situation.



In a recent tweet, the CEO of Binance said that the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world had once more boosted its Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU) to $1 billion. This is a response to the recent market collapse and aims to offer clients the greatest level of security in the event of future unfavorable circumstances. According to the tweet from Changpeng Zhao (CZ), his trading platform has increased its SAFU insurance fund to $1 billion. Of the total, $700 million comes from holdings in BUSD and BNB, while the remaining $300 million comes from BTC’s address. The CEO explained how the action might provide clients with more security and transparency during these trying times.



Dogeliens is a new DeFi meme coin launching on the Binance Smart Chain, and with BNB showing strength in a wave that swept across the market, Dogeliens should feel pretty confident about launching on the network. Dogeliens is a DOGE-inspired meme coin but derives its narrative from modern market trends.

Dogeliens aims to influence the meme coin landscape in several different approaches that would see the meme coin become significant. Dogeliens hopes to become a leader across DeFi, NFTs, and gaming, and it is more straightforward since meme coins have a side that users can easily relate to. Meme coins also help to introduce crypto utilities to users as a means to have fun and push internet jokes. This will help Dogeliens attract more users in and out of the crypto landscape.

Despite being inspired by Dogecoin (DOGE), Dogeliens can typically support utilities that Dogecoin cannot. Dogeliens is a modern iteration of dog memes, and as the project says, it wants to become the puppet master and revolutionize what dog memes mean for the crypto market.

Dogeliens presale is still selling fast. You can now join the presale and catch the opportunity of a lifetime.

All the information and socials on Dogeliens Coin are below:

Presale: https://buy.dogeliens.io/

Website: https://dogeliens.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/DogeliensOfficial

