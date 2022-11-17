MacBook Air M1 is now just $849, grab this fantastic back to school laptop deal – Livescience.com

Live Science is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s why you can trust us.

Save $150 on Apple’s most portable MacBook, now at its lowest price in 2022.

Apple’s transition to using its own chips for laptops and desktops has paid off big time, with the company’s Mac lineup given new life.

The move has taken a couple of years to apply to all of the company’s computers (other than the Mac Pro), and while the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro recently saw the introduction of the M2 processor, its predecessor, the M1 is no slouch. In fact, it still blitzes benchmarks set by Intel-based Mac machines, while offering much better battery efficiency in laptops.

The arrival of the M2 also means that the M1 range has gone down in price, and Apple’s MacBook Air M1 is now just $849 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy (a saving of $150).

MacBook Air M1 – was $999.00 , now $849.00 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $150: Pick up Apple’s most portable laptop and get to grips with macOS for less than ever before, with the M1 chip, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The MacBook Air M1 maintains the classic design that made the original so infamously thin, with the fan-less laptop packing everything into a chassis that measures 0.16-inches thick at its thinnest point.

That portability makes it an ideal laptop for students , but it’s not just a lightweight laptop – it backs up its price tag with some impressive power and features. In fact, in our review we said “the MacBook Air is the perfect laptop for anyone that wants to fire off emails, scroll social media, and play Mac games.”

The M1 chip inside has 8 cores, and the 8GB memory is unified between the CPU and the GPU, which are all included in the system on a chip (SoC). Keeping everything on the same piece of silicon means that the MacBook Air spends less time ferrying data from multiple points – and reduces battery drain significantly, too.

It’s still plenty powerful, though, with impressive performance when editing photos, video, and audio, and while it doesn’t offer the same caliber of speakers that the MacBook Pro does, it does work effortlessly with AirPods and Beats headphones.

Speaking of compatibility, the M1 MacBook Air will run many iPhone and iPad apps, meaning things like shopping and banking apps can be at your fingertips without pulling out another device.

While there’s an argument for additional memory or a larger storage drive (this configuration comes with 256GB), there’s a lot to like here – particularly at this price.

Once this deal ends, students can still save on the MacBook Air by taking advantage of the Apple student discount – check out our guide to find out more.

Lloyd Coombes freelance tech and fitness writer for Live Science. He’s an expert in all things Apple as well as in computer and gaming tech, with previous works published on TopTenReviews, Space.com, and TechRadar. You’ll find him regularly testing the latest MacBook or iPhone, but he spends most of his time writing about video games at Dexerto.com. He also covers board games and virtual reality, just to round out the nerdy pursuits.

This HP Chromebook is less than $80 at Walmart – ideal for students on a budget

Canon 10×32 IS binocular review

Why does the devil have horns and hooves?

Stay up to date on the latest science news by signing up for our Essentials newsletter.

Thank you for signing up to Live Science. You will receive a verification email shortly.

There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.

Live Science is part of Future US Inc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site (opens in new tab).

© Future US, Inc. Full 7th Floor, 130 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036.

source