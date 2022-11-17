$500 payment coming to many Massachusetts residents | J.R. Heimbigner – NewsBreak Original

Writing about news your care about.

If you live in Massachusetts, you know how much inflation is hurting your wallet right now. But here's some great news to consider: you might just be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state. Governor Baker signed into law the COVID-19 Essential Employee Premium Pay program during 2021. As part of the law, the $500 payments being made this month are the second round of this specific program. ( source ) The key is looking at your income level to see if you are eligible.

The state looks at your income level from your 2021 Massachusetts tax returns is used to determine if you will receive this money from the state. To qualify, you must have made at least $13,500 and make less than $38,640 total for a single person. For a family of four, the maximum income amount is up to $79,500. ( source )

Here's some great news: you don't need to do a thing, other than file your 2021 tax return. If you are eligible to receive a payment from this specific program, you will automatically receive your $500 payment in the form of a check coming in the mail. ( source )

What do you think about this payment from the state?

Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

