11 Best Apple Black Friday Deals 2022, Including AirPods – Bustle

Those AirPods Max headphones you’ve been eyeing are cheaper than usual.

You might tend to look for clothing or beauty sales this time of year, but Black Friday is actually the perfect opportunity to find discounts on electronics too. It’s not often you can find ways to save money on AirPods or iPads, but this Nov. 25 is your chance. Take a look at your devices and see what may need an upgrade — and I’m not just talking about updating your iOS. Have your first-generation AirPods been a little janky lately? Is your charging block on the outs? Black Friday is the time to make sure everything is up and running smoothly so you know what to replace.

Prices and discounts change leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but some sales have already started so you can get a head start on your holiday shopping. It’s always smart to keep an eye out for the products you’re *really* excited about since their prices might fluctuate a little bit over the next several days. When you see a price that speaks to you (and keeps your wallet happy) you know it’s time to strike. That being said, these are the 11 best Apple Black Friday deals from phone accessories to AirPods to watches.

The highly coveted Apple AirPods Max Headphones are on sale for $469 so you can save 15% on them ahead of the holidays. They come in green, pink, silver, sky blue, or space gray so you can choose whatever matches your iPhone and other devices best.

For a less bulky option, save about $20 on Apple AirPods Pros that you can pop into your pocket or purse during a commute. These cancel out background noise so you can tune into your playlist and come with different-sized tips for them to fit any ear.

Keep it classic with the original AirPods that most closely resemble the typical wired earbuds from the brand. During Black Friday, you can save about $70 on these which come with Siri compatibility and a charging case.

The Beats portfolio falls under Apple products, and these Studio Buds are $50 cheaper than usual right now. They’re available in black, ocean blue, moon gray, red, and white. Each earbud in this pair has eight hours of listening time and the charging case offers two additional full charges so these are perfect for on-the-go use.

This 10.2-inch display iPad is 18% off and comes in silver or space gray. Don’t underestimate the possibilities an iPad offers, the device can be used for productivity apps, streaming, messaging, photo editing, and so much more.

A smaller way to get in on the iPad craze is with the iPad mini which has an 8.3-inch screen. You can save $100 on it right now and can choose between pink, purple, starlight, or space gray.

This iPad keyboard is compatible with the 7th, 8th, and 9th Generation iPad as well as the 3rd Generation iPad air. With this connectable keyboard, your tablet can be used for the same essentials a laptop is used for without having to fuss with a touchscreen keyboard. It can also be purchased in 14 different languages so you have options.

Available in black, red, silver, or starlight, the Apple Watch Series 8 is $50 off for the occasion. It tracks the time as well as workout stats, blood pressure, GPS, your messages, and so much more. If there’s someone on your list (maybe it’s you!) that is looking for a workout watch or an everyday accessory, here it is.

If you purchase a new watch you might want to stock up on all the necessities — including an extra charging cable or two since they’re on sale at the moment.

This clear case can show off the color of your iPhone and is also compatible with a MagSafe or Qi-certified charger so you can simply lay it on top and power up your phone.

For quicker charging capability, you’ll want to get the USB-C compatible power adapter that charges your devices faster that the typical USB bricks. Amazon reviewers swear it makes a difference, one buyer even wrote it takes “less than about 30 to 60 minutes” to completely charge a phone.

