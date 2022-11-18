Stimulus Payments 2022: How to apply for $850 June checks in Maine – Marca English

Editions:

Hundreds of thousands are eligible

As early as June, new stimulus payments will be available in Maine and over 800,000 Americans stand to benefit.

The $1.2 billion supplemental budget proposed by Governor Janet Mills was passed into law on April 20.

“What this budget shows once again through hard work and good faith negotiation Democrats, Republicans and independents can come together to do what is right for Maine people,” Mills explained after the bill was passed.

“And that we can do so without rancor or bitter partisanship that has sometimes divided Augusta in the past.”

Estimates show that about 850,000 residents of Maine will receive checks, with individual taxpayers with an income of up to $100,000 all eligible.

That figure becomes $150,000 if you are a head of household, or $200,000 if filing jointly.

Older residents and lower-income homeowners and tenants have also been offered a property tax relief.

Additionally, $20 million will be set aside to fund up to two years of free community college for students who are eligible and either have or plan to graduate between 2020 and 2023.

There is also a $3 million legal fund to help the lobster industry which is crucial to Maine as they fight the federal government over rules protecting endangered species.

What was missing, and many had expected to feature, was extra funding for legal services for the poorest residents in Maine.

Illinois taxpayers could receive stimulus payments of up to $400 depending upon their tax status and the number of dependents, with couples with join tax returns earning under $400,000 with a capped three dependents set to earn the most.

In Delaware, checks will be handed out for a value of up to $300, with married couples taking home $600.

