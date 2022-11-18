“Grails” Coming Soon To Hulu – What's On Disney Plus – What's On Disney Plus

Disney’s ABC News Studios has announced that it is releasing a new documentary called “Grails”, which gives a behind-the-scenes look at the sneaker industry.

The six-part series profiles entrepreneurs Earl Cooper and Olajuwon Ajanaku, former Morehouse College golf champions who created the lifestyle brand Eastside Golf to promote diversity on the golf course.

Directed and produced by Hannah Storm and her production company, Brainstormin’ Productions, the series follows the two young Black creators who strike a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to partner with Nike, Inc.’s Jordan Brand in designing an innovative line of golf sneakers and apparel to be worn on and off the course. Their brand, Eastside Golf, is epitomized by a logo of a Black golfer, a unique insignia that they hope will disrupt the industry by authentically inspiring a community to break down barriers, aspire for excellence, and create a future where we all belong.

Hannah Storm said in a statement:

“I loved directing this series because the mission and story of Eastside Golf is so inspirational. In a very meaningful and personal way, we were able to bring together so many incredible people from the worlds of sports, fashion and entertainment to tell this story. Everyone wanted to be a part of this project, because they believe in what Eastside Golf stands for and the power of diversity and inclusion. Olajuwon and Earl’s collaboration with Jordan Golf, resonates well beyond sneakers and golf, because it is the story of a dream come true and the journey towards making meaningful change.”

“Grails” is set to premiere Wednesday, 14th December 2022 on Hulu. Currently, no international release on Disney+ has yet been announced. However, many of ABC News Studios’ documentaries have been released as Star Originals on Disney+.

The series includes interviews with notable figures, including sports stars and industry leaders such as GRAMMY Award-winning artist and producer DJ Khaled, “Shark Tank” founder and CEO of FUBU Daymond John, Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Chris Paul, sports executive Shawn “Pecas” Costner, founder of Stock X and co-founder of Fanatics Collectibles Josh Luber, sneaker enthusiast Mark “Mayor” Farese, rapper and entrepreneur Joseph “Fat Joe” Cartagena, sneaker influencer Marissa Hill, PGA TOUR golfer and former World Number One Luke Donald, former MLB All-Star pitcher CC Sabathia, PGA TOUR golfer Joseph Bramlett, professional golfer Wyatt Worthington and “The First Pair” author Christyna Pourhabib, among others.

“Grails” is produced by ABC News Studios in association with Brainstormin’ Productions. Roxanna Sherwood is senior executive producer for ABC News Studios. Hannah Storm, Steve Bartels and Shawn “Pecas” Costner are executive producers. The series is produced by Johnson McKelvey. Hannah Storm is the director.

