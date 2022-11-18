Nothing Phone (1) Next Sale In India Imminent, See Price & Specs – Gizchina.com

The Nothing Phone (1) will go on sale in India soon. Also, details about the price tag it will carry in the country have surfaced online. After floating around the rumor mill for a long time, the Phone (1) finally arrived in the global market last month. Nothing launched the Phone (1) in India, as well. As expected, the awe-inspiring handset has been creating a buzz, primarily due to its unique transparent rear. Also, the device sports an eye-catching Glyph interface.



To recap, Phone (1) went on sale on July 21 and July 30. However, it went out of stock in a matter of just a few hours. So, the Nothing Phone (1) will go on another sale in India tomorrow, August 5. Notably, Nothing will sell the Phone (1) via Flipkart in India. Meanwhile, the company is reportedly working on a Phone (1) Lite model. Now, the Phone (1) boasts an impressive array of features. Also, it comes with sufficiently good specs. For instance, the handset sports an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Further, the device features symmetrical bezels around the display. Under the hood, it packs a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor. The phone ships with up to 12GB of RAM. For optics, Phone (1) houses two rear-mounted cameras, featuring a 50MP main sensor. It comes with a 4,500mAh battery unit that powers up the entire system. Notably, this cell supports 33W fast charging. The Phone (1) supports 5W reverse wireless charging and 15W wireless charging, as well.



The Nothing Phone (1) price in India is INR 32,999. For this price, you get the 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant. Alternatively, you can go for the 8GB RAM+256GB model if you are willing to shell out INR 35,999. Likewise, the highest-end model ships with 12GB of RAM and offers 256GB of onboard storage. Moreover, it carries a slightly steeper price tag of INR 38,999. The Nothing Phone (1) will go on the next sale in India on August 5 at 12 PM IST (noon). It will be exclusively available for purchase in the country via Flipkart.

