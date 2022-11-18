Amazon October Prime Day 2022: best headphone and earbud deals – The Verge

By Chris Welch / @ chriswelch

We’ve entered day two of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale at Amazon — or Prime Day 2.0, as we like to call it — and the company is offering a ton of hard-to-resist deals on headphones and earbuds from Apple, Beats, Sony, Google, Bose, and more.

Whether you’re looking for a new pair of noise-canceling headphones, trying to save on something from our best wireless earbuds list, or just hoping to buy some inexpensive buds, Amazon’s got all the bases covered. And the discounts you’re seeing now could be a good indicator of what prices to expect for Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the coming weeks.

Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are the company’s first earbuds to include active noise cancellation. But that’s not the only thing that makes them Google’s best buds yet: the Pixel Buds Pro combine impressive sound, great battery life, and good comfort — all without the connection issues of earlier models. Use code VER50 at Wellbots for $50 off until October 30th.

Apple’s latest AirPods Pro take after the last-gen model but include swipe controls and a new H2 chip that allows for improved noise cancellation. They also come with a water-resistant charging case that offers support for Apple’s robust Find My network.

