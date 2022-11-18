Crypto Price Today Live: Bitcoin below $20K, Ether breaches $1,500; altcoins tank – Economic Times

Did you Know?

SAP has launched a new enterprise on the Metaverse with the aim of accelerating cloud adoption among Indian firms. The interactive and immersive ‘cloud on wheels’ platform will enable customers to experience the full range of SAP’s offerings and reimagine processes for improved business outcomes.

This was conveyed at a meeting between senior officials of the MNC banks and RBI deputy governor T Rabi Sankar on November 11, multiple sources told ET.

Elon Musk sent a message to Twitter staff telling them that they had until Thursday to consider whether they wanted to stay on for “working long hours at high intensity” or take a severance package of three months’ pay.

Vacation rentals company Airbnb saw overall night bookings by Indians grow by almost 50% in the third quarter, and domestic night bookings rise by about 80% compared to the same pre-Covid-19 period.

Exclusive Economic Times Stories, Editorials & Expert opinion across 20+ sectors

Stock analysis. Market Research. Industry Trends on 4000+ Stocks

