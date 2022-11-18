Ethereum Price Prediction for Today, November 3: ETH/USD Stuck Around $1500 – Inside Bitcoins

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Ethereum price prediction shows that ETH is still struggling to cross above the channel as the entire market takes a brief pause.

Key Levels:

Resistance levels: $2000, $2200, $2400

Support levels: $1300, $1100, $900

ETH/USD is currently changing hands at $1543 and it is likely to climb above the daily high of $1558 soon. Ethereum has remained relatively flat for the past few days as bulls and bears are contending for the $1500 support level. The daily high remains at $1558 with the lowest support level located at $1515 in the short term.

According to the daily chart, the Ethereum price keeps hovering within the 9-day and 21-day moving averages; if the Ethereum price breaks above the upper boundary of the channel, it could test an important resistance at $1700. However, if the coin is stable above this barrier, it is likely to rise toward the $2000, $2200, and $2400 resistance levels in the coming sessions.

As the technical indicator Relative Strength Index (14) moves around the 60-level, which means that the market is likely to head to the upside, but, if there is a bearish break below the 21-day moving average, ETH/USD could test the nearest at $1400 support. Moreover, any further losses could lead the price toward the $1300, $1100, and $900 support levels.

When compares with Bitcoin, the Ethereum price is currently moving within the 9-day and 21-day moving averages as the market keeps changing trends; approaching the higher boundary of the channel. Meanwhile, the technical indicator Relative Strength Index (14) is revealed above the 60-level, a slight bullish confirmation.

However, if the price breaks above the moving averages, bulls might push the market back to the 8000 SAT resistance level. Moreover, if the price stays above this barrier, traders may expect an immediate resistance at 9000 SAT and above. On the other hand, sliding below the current level of 7621 SAT may locate the critical support at 6500 SAT and below.

The IMPT presale raised over $12 million. The IMPT revolutionizes the concept of carbon credit. This is the perfect time to join the presale and enter the ground floor, as an IMPT token cost around $0.023.

Dash 2 Trade raised over $4 million in its presale and revealed that LBANK Exchange will be the first CEX to sell its D2T token. The company hit that benchmark in recent weeks after launching its public token sale.

