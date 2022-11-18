How to Prepare for Microsoft 365 Migration Success Shared – IT News Online



(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

NYC area Microsoft 365 expert shares tips for a successful Microsoft 365 migration, including scope and license assessment, tool selection, and a pilot migration—in a new article from Messaging Architects

HOBOKEN, N.J., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and Microsoft 365 expert, shares recommendations to prepare for a Microsoft 365 migration in a new article. The informative article first urges readers to identify the scope of the project, including knowing what data needs to be migrated and where it lives.

The author then asks planners to determine the necessary Microsoft Licenses and subscriptions to obtain the desired features. He cautions readers to choose the right migration tool then directs them to carefully prepare the old and new environments. He concludes by urging them to run a pilot migration using an average team to identify issues with the process.

“Migrating to Microsoft 365, no matter what platform you migrate from, brings challenges,” stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects. “But when organizations take the time to plan and prepare for Microsoft 365 Migration, and when they use the right tools, the process can go smoothly.”

Below are a few excerpts from the article, “How to Prepare for Microsoft 365 Migration Success.”

Identify the Scope of the Project

“Before you can begin planning a migration, you need to understand your current environment. This includes knowing what data needs to be migrated and where it lives. And it entails gathering stakeholders from each business unit to help you identify workflows, prioritize projects, and highlight potential issues.”

Determine the Necessary Microsoft Licenses and Subscriptions

“Microsoft 365 comes in various flavors, with plans for small to medium businesses and enterprise plans. Each package offers a different combination of features and choosing the right package for your business needs can prove challenging. For instance, if you want advanced information governance and data security features, you will need to purchase the right plan.”

(function(w,d,s,i){w.ldAdInit=w.ldAdInit||[];w.ldAdInit.push({slot:14627457227754854,size:[0, 0],id:”ld-5282-1031″});if(!d.getElementById(i)){var j=d.createElement(s),p=d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];j.async=true;j.src=”//cdn2.lockerdomecdn.com/_js/ajs.js”;j.id=i;p.parentNode.insertBefore(j,p);}})(window,document,”script”,”ld-ajs”);

Choose the Right Migration Tool

“Organizations migrating to Microsoft 365 have a couple of options. Microsoft does offer a native migration tool which can work for small, basic migration projects. However, for a more complex migration, most companies find that a third-party migration solution will deliver a better result.”

Prepare the Old Environment

“Take time to clean and organize the current environment before you migrate. Delete or archive unused mailboxes and inactive databases, taking care to observe regulatory requirements. Also, remove redundant, obsolete, or trivial data (ROT). Migrating unnecessary data can significantly increase the time and cost to migrate.”

Partner with Microsoft 365 Migration Experts

The migration experts at Messaging Architects have a long history of successful Microsoft 365 migrations. Whether migrating from Exchange, GroupWise, or another platform, they have the tools and expertise required for a smooth transition.

With over 30 years of migration experience, Messaging Architects will proactively address any compliance issues before, during and after the migration. And as a Microsoft partner, they help business leaders choose and configure the right solution and prepare for Microsoft 365 migration success.

Have you read?

Optimizing Governance, Risk and Compliance in Microsoft 365

5 Microsoft 365 New Features Drive Productivity and Engagement

About Messaging Architects

Messaging Architects specializes in effectively managing and securing an organization’s most precious asset, its information. With over 20 years of information management and technology consulting experience, the Messaging Architects team has provided corporations, educational intuitions, health care facilities and nonprofits with methodologies, procedures, and technology to keep their data organized, compliant and secure.

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti’s team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, expertly providing advanced retail and payment technology, digital marketing services, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring, and support.

eMazzanti has made the Inc. 5000 list 9X, is a 4X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP, NJ Business of the Year and 5X WatchGuard Partner of the Year! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, info@emazzanti.net or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.

Media Contact

Kent Sorensen, Messaging Architects, 4803345403, kents@mstar.net



SOURCE Messaging Architects



source