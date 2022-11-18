TOP CRYPTO EXCHANGES IN INDIA FOR PROFESSIONAL TRADERS – APN News

Digital Data Protection Bill 2022: Fine up to Rs 200 crore in new draft, know 5 important points

Pregnant woman transported to the hospital on tractor in Agra, video viral | Watch

Home Minister Amit Shah says terror shouldn’t be linked to any religion

Kanpur Woman beats man with slippers for molesting her, video viral | WATCH

PM Modi says all terrorist attacks deserve equal outrage in his address at third No Money for Terror global meet

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh says party won’t compromise with Rahul Gandhi’s security after receiving a threat letter

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel attacks RSS over its same DNA claim

BJP releases list of 40 star campaigners for upcoming bypolls in Uttar Pradesh

Madras High Court rejects demand for CBI probe into Jayalalithaa’s death, says petition not worth a hearing

Twinkle Khanna resumes studies at 47, Akshay Kumar reaches college to spy on his wife

Drishyam 2 Twitter reaction: Fans laud Ajay Devgn’s performance in sequel, Akshay Khanna-Tabu standout too

Vicky Kaushal-Kiara Advani starrer Govinda Naam Mera gets OTT release date, will release on this streamer

Why wait for 2023 to watch Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone on big screen, this movie is being released again in theatres

Veteran Punjabi actor Daljeet Kaur, Kee Banu Duniya Da fame, dies at 69; Mika Singh, Neeru Bajwa and others express condolences

Who is Sandhya Devanathan? Everything you need to know about the new Meta India head

YouTube to allow minute-long of licensed music for Shorts creators, everything you need to know about the feature

Flipkart lists Apple iPhone 13 for less than Rs 45000, here’s how to get it

Elon Musk hires, Ligma-Johnson, the duo that fooled media by their prank

WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose, Meta India public policy chief Rajiv Aggarwal resign

FIFA World Cup 2022: Know some interesting facts about World’s biggest clash

IND vs NZ: First T20I abandoned without a ball bowled due to heavy rainfall at Wellington

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I: Toss delayed due to heavy downpour in Wellington

IND vs NZ: Hardik Pandya’s second foreign tour as skipper, checkout the squad, venue, schedule and Live streaming

Cristiano Ronaldo shares his struggles after his newborn son’s demise, here’s what he said | Watch

Winter Wellness: 5 home remedies to treat cold

Happy Children’s Day 2022: Wishes, quotes and greetings to share on Bal Diwas

Winter self-care tips to get you through colder days

From baked masala peanuts to mint makhana, 5 healthy snacks to munch on during tea break

Lunar Eclipse today: When, where, and how to see last Chandra Grahan of 2022

Bollywood actor Twinkle Khanna has started her studies again at the age of 47 and two kids.

The video also shows a hospital assistant pushing a hospital trolley bed behind the bed of the pregnant woman to…

DSSSB AE & AD exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift exam will start at 8.30 am,…

After the video went viral, the police came forward to inform the people that the SI of Kanpur’s Satti has…

The film garnered a lot of love for its first installment and is expected to follow suit after hitting the…

The multi-starrer film Govinda Naam Mera will be released on Disney Plus Hotstar on 16 December.

Shah Rukh and Deepika will soon be seen together in Pathaan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars John…

The man has been identified as Varun Deo Singh and he went viral in 2020 as well.

Shiv Thackeray, Sajid Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqueer were seen trying their best to calm both the contestants.

The woman ticket examiner has got into the First Class compartment on seeing a huge rush of travellers entering it….

She is an alumnus of Delhi University Faculty of Management Studies and completed her MBA degree in 2000.

The video was shared on Twitter and is said to be from New Delhi.

Inspector Crime Ajit Pratap Singh said that the jawan has been admitted to the Military Hospital. He hasn’t regained consciousness…

India’s current world ranking is 106 and it is a distant dream for India to be included in the top…

The new measure, now up for public consultation, is expected to be presented in the next session of parliament.

In his address, the Home Minister also credited and praised the countries by citing that the nations have made progress…

Amid heavy rainfall in Wellington, India and New Zealand players were seen enjoying a game of footvolley.

In the IND vs NZ series, senior players like Ashwin, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami are rested and…

Teltumbde was granted bail with a surety of Rs 1 lakh.

The horrific accident took place at around 11:30 pm in the Khopoli area of Raigad when the car rammed into…

The bypolls in Uttar Pradesh will take place on December 5, and the counting of votes will be done on…

