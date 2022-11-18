Rivian Shareholders | Who owns the most RIVN stock? – Capital.com

Scan to Download iOS&Android APP

By Manaswita Ghosh Dutta

Edited by Jekaterina Drozdovica

18:59, 9 November 2022

The shares of Rivian Automotive (RIVN) lost nearly 60% of their value year-to-date in 2022 as of 9 November, amid strong cost pressures and its struggle to ramp up production of its vehicles in the current macroeconomic conditions.

Sentiment around the stock weakened as customers who had pre-ordered the company’s vehicles as far back as 2019, were waiting to receive them for longer than those who ordered vehicles later, Reuters reported earlier this year.

In addition, the company issued a recall of more than 12,000 vehicles in October amid concerns of insufficiently torqued vehicles, which could have led to wheel tilt, loose and vibrating tires, and steering control loss.

In light of these headwinds on the company’s stock, how are Rivian’s investors feeling? Let’s take a look at the biggest Rivian shareholders.

Rivian Automotive is an electric vehicle producer and automotive technology company headquartered in California. The company is known for designing and manufacturing electric vehicles as well as providing related accessories and services.

The automaker manufactures and has started the delivery of its first-generation consumer vehicle called R1T, which is a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck.

The company went public on 10 November 2021, selling 153 million shares at an initial public offering (IPO) of $78 a share. The offer raised nearly $12bn and valued Rivian at $66.5bn. The shares began trading on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange under the ticker ‘RIVN’.

Since going public, Rivian stock has fallen 75%, as of 9 November 2022.



As of 9 November, Rivian had 908 million in total outstanding shares, valued at $17.91bn, according to WallStreetZen data.

The majority of Rivian Automotive stock (61.9%) is owned by institutional investors, and 39.78% by company insiders, as of 9 November. The largest shareholder was Amazon (AMZN), which owned 158.4 million shares, representing 17.29% of the total.

Rivian Automotive had 962 institutional owners and shareholders that have filed 13D/G or 13F forms with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC).

Amazon (AMZN), Ford (F) and Global Oryx Group are among companies who are the shareholders of Rivian with big stakes. They were classified as insiders by WallStreetZen, even though they are not individual executives like typical insider shareholders.

The online retail giant Amazon is the biggest shareholder of Rivian, owning $5.07bn worth of RIVN shares, as of 9 November.

Amazon invested in the electric vehicle maker as part of its plan to go green. The company entered a strategic deal with Rivian in 2019 for the production of 100,000 electric delivery vehicles, which are expected to be deployed by 2024.

Global Oryx is a security and protection company. It’s a subsidiary of Abdul Latif Jameel, a family-owned business established in Saudi Arabia in 1945. The company operates across several business sectors.

As of 9 November, Global Oryx Group Holding held 113.9 million shares of Rivian worth $3.64bn.

Global Oryx Group acquired warrants for Rivian stock in 2018 after securing 114 million shares in the company for $303m. It was the first investment by Abdul Latif Jameel’s investment unit, according to Rivian’s IPO filings.

Abdul Latif Jameel’s deputy president and vice chairman, Hassan Jameel, told McKinsey Quarterly that the company worked together with Rivian as a partner and invested “in tranches and in stages with the management over several years”.

Ford (F) is a veteran automaker founded in1903. The company held 86.9 million RIVN shares worth $2.78bn, amounting to a 9.49% stake in Rivian, as of 9 November.

Ford led a $500m investment round in Rivian in 2019. Since then the automaker has invested in private funding rounds of the company. The strategic partnership via the minority investment was aimed toward working together to “develop an all-new, next-generation battery electric vehicle for Ford’s growing EV portfolio using Rivian’s skateboard platform”, Ford said in a 2019 statement on 24 April 2019.

Rivian stock was also heavily owned by institutional investors, including asset managers, hedge funds and other investment companies. These firms typically hold Rivian shares on behalf of their clients as they provide vehicles to invest in the stock.

T. Rowe Price Associates is a US-based investment management company, established in 1937. The company offers equity, fixed income and multi-asset investment options to its clients. The firm had $1.38tn in assets under management (AUM), as of 31 July, 2022.

T. Rowe Price Associates was the second largest RIVN shareholder among institutions. As of 9 November, the investment management firm owned 141.6 million shares of Rivian worth $4.53bn, WallStreetZen data showed.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Capital Research & Management is a veteran investment management firm founded in 1931. The company provides mutual funds, pooled investment funds and separately managed accounts.

Capital Research & Management is the third largest institutional investor of Rivian Automotive. As of 9 November, it had 44.9 million shares worth $1.44bn.

Blackrock (BLK) is headquartered in New York. It is the largest asset manager in the world and the fourth-biggest investor among Rivian major shareholders. Blackrock owned 32.2 million RIVN shares worth $1.03bn, according to WallStreetZen, as of 9 November.

Blackrock is a provider of investment, advisory and risk management solutions to institutional and retail clients. The company was established in 1988. The firm managed $8.5tn of assets, as of 6 September 2022.

Vanguard Group is a US-based investment management company and the fifth largest Rivian major shareholder among institutional investors. Vanguard held 24.8 million shares of RIVN stock valued at $791.9m, as of 9 November.

Vanguard is the second-biggest asset manager globally, with total assets under management of $8.1tn (as of 26 October, 2022). The company was founded in 1975 and offers investment options and advice, retirement services, and in-depth insights into retail and institutional investing. Vanguard pioneered index-tracking exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offered to retail investors.

Fidelity Management & Research Company is a provider of investment advisory services headquartered in Boston, US. The company provides financial planning, advice, and educational resources.

Fidelity Management & Research is sixth on the list of Rivian biggest shareholders among institutions. Fidelity owned 23.6 million shares of RIVN stock valued at $756.7m, as of 9 November. The firm held $9.9tn in total assets under management, as of 30 June 2022.

The biggest shareholders of Rivian among individual insiders include company executives, directors and board members. It is possible that they were likely granted RIVN shares as part of their employment packages.

Robert J. Scaringe is the founder and CEO of Rivian Automotive, the company he founded in June 2009. He holds a Ph.D in mechanical engineering (automotive) from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. As of 9 November, Scaringe was among Rivian biggest shareholders, holding 4.5 million shares worth $144.3m.

Jay T. Flatley, a director of Rivian Automotive, owned 92,616 shares in the company, as of 9 November, taking the value of his holdings to more than $3m.

Flatley is also a director of San Diego-based biotechnology company Illumina (ILMN) and Santa Clara-based supplier of lasers and photonics technology Coherent, where he held shares worth over $33m and more than $3m, respectively.

Jeff Baker, chief accounting officer of Rivian Automotive, owned 79,666 shares in the company, as of 9 November, valued at more than $3m.

Baker took over the top accounting role at the automaking company in May 2021.

The shareholder is also the vice president, CAO & Corp Controller of manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products Clorox (CLX), owning about 6,188 shares of the company stock, worth more than $884,946.

Knowing who owns the most shares of Rivian can provide a key insight into a company – the largest holders can influence the share price when they acquire or sell their holdings. They can also have higher voting power on shareholder meetings. However, this data shouldn’t be used as a substitute for your own research.

You should always conduct due diligence on the Rivian stock price before trading, looking at the latest news, a wide range of analyst commentary, technical and fundamental analysis. Note that past performance does not guarantee future returns. And never trade money you cannot afford to lose.

Rivian has a total of 908 million total outstanding shares, according to Nasdaq data, as of 9 November.

Rivian Automotive has 962 institutional owners and shareholders that have filed 13D/G or 13F forms with the SEC, according to Fintel data, as of 9 November.

Rivian Automotive is owned 61.9% by institutional shareholders and 39.78% by Rivian Automotive insiders, according to WallStreetZen data, as of 9 November.

